Tiny Harris has critics calling T.I. A serial cheater who broke her heart after she posted these photos and message

Tiny Harris cheered up with her husband, T.I., in a series of romantic photos that were taken at the opening of the Chìc Restaurant & Lounge in Atlanta, Georgia.

While the images were sweet, the legend Tiny used led to a massive fight in the comments section on infidelities and how couples make it work once they have reconciled.

This is what Tiny said about her spouse: "You couldn't tell that beautiful smile, but Big Daddy @ troubleman31 doesn't play any games !! #MyProtector #MyHubby #Mine #AlwaysFeelSafeWhenImWitHim 👑💘😋💋".

One person replied: "Aw, it's good to see you all together and happy that Mr. and Mrs. Harris live. No matter how much they tried to divide them all, they couldn't, and I love that kind of bond that goes on like this and the I love them both ".

It's hard to forget that T.I.P. Tiny cheated on numerous occasions, and even filed for divorce not long ago after he caught him slipping, because in interviews and in his reality shows they are very raw and honest about his rocky romance.

A fan offended by Tiny's words and decisions to take T.I.P. again and again after he retired from his marriage, he called her: “To each his own. But could you not believe that true love includes infidelity? Vows should not mean much to people who tolerate this type of behavior. But again, to each his own. And like you and everyone who publishes, I have the right to my opinion. "

One person defended Tiny's right to be with her unfaithful husband: "Ok, you too, peace be with you. I commented that I started a damn debate. You will all feel how you feel, regardless of what you are in love with, you can see clearly that she is happy, and he is happy to relax together. Let them live.

A critic lashed out at the serial cheater: “Who are they? "They,quot; cannot do anything unless someone allows them to enter a so-called "link,quot; that has been broken how many times between these two. "

TIP. He recently revealed that he started sleeping with other women because when he left prison, he was confused to discover that Tiny was now the head of the house and was rushing to bring the bacon home.

This new reality changed the balance of the relationship.



