Tiffany Haddish and Common Spotted Hanging Out – Here's why your potential relationship might already be in trouble

Common has been a single man for months. After Wendy Williams revealed that Tiffany Haddish was in love with the actor, they were seen hanging out together spreading rumors that they might be something.

In a photo published by a singer named Dawn Lewis, Tiffany and Common appear in the background.

This happens after Williams revealed in Hot Topics that she and Haddish talked about the musician and that she thinks they should go out.

Iff Tiffany, you and I have talked about this (the breakup of Common). I will not say too much. All I say is that everyone knows that I am close to Tiffany Haddish … We talk about men. The conversation about men is disgusting and dirty, but not about the men we know. We talk about people we have been with or things we see that we don't like. "

Tiffany, who is one of Wendy's new famous friends, will be heading to the show soon and Wendy will probably question the actress about whether she and Common have been seeing each other or not.

Meanwhile, their possible relationship could have ended even before it began and it has to do with why he and Angela Rye didn't work: Common doesn't want to have children.

Angela revealed in a podcast: "I remember we had this conversation the day after we talked about Ryan and he said," I don't know if I want to have children, "and I said," I don't know what else is there. It is to talk. & # 39; I think it was a friendly separation of ways. But we are very clear about the fact that we were not aligned with those interests. We'll always be friends. He is a very good person. "

Tiffany, on the other hand, has expressed in the past that she would love to have children. You can even adopt or adopt since you were raised in the adoption system.

