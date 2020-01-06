This viral story of Tom Hanks about a selfie is proof that he is the best

As if we need another reason to love Tom Hanks, right?
Shortly after receiving the Cecil B. deMille Award at the 2020 golden balloons on Sunday, a fan recalled an incredible interaction they had with the Beautiful day in the neighborhood star, proving that he is the best.
On Twitter, T. Hanks' fan shared a selfie that the Golden Globe nominated star took on his phone when he left it unattended in his presence. Dressed in a simple hoodie and wearing his exclusive glasses, Hanks left the unsuspecting fan the gift of his life.
"A few years ago I left my iPhone unattended in the same room as Tom Hanks," he wrote. "The next day, I found this picture on the reel of my camera. To be clear: I never met him. But I do think he is exactly who we expect, and I don't want to know if I'm wrong."
the Forrest Gump Star solidified his place as a national treasure during his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, beginning with his sweet greeting to the wife Rita Wilson and his children, who all watched with pride in the audience.
"A man is blessed, a man is blessed with a family sitting in front like a wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is … five children who are braver, stronger and more wise your old man, "he said as he broke. "And a loving group of people who have rejected me for being absent months and months at a time. Of course, otherwise I wouldn't be standing here if they didn't have to put up with that, I can't tell you how much your love means to me."
Then, Hanks reflected on the most valuable lesson he had learned from his early days in the industry as an intern at the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival in the late 1970s.
"Everyone yelled at us Dan sullivan, the director, we had been partying a little too much the night before, "he said." We were running for rehearsals and he yelled at us, he actually yelled at us, he said: & # 39; Hello, guys, you actors, do you know what your job is? You have to present yourself on time and you must know the text and you must have a head full of ideas, otherwise I cannot do my job & # 39; & # 39 ;. That was the best lesson a young actor could have, a head full of ideas. Bring anything, try anything they can't use. If it stinks, they won't use it. "
Offering some advice, he continued: "Knowing the text, and it's not just your lines, it's everything. It's the red dot, it's the theme of the movie. You have to know. You may not be right in the opinion you provide but you have to arrive with some address. "
Watch ME! News Monday at 7 a.m. for a summary of the biggest moments of the 2020 Golden Globes followed by Morning pop at 11 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML1ed81b0654114301c2d19a975dc839ce9%