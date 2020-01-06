This viral story of Tom Hanks about a selfie is proof that he is the best

As if we need another reason to love Tom Hanks, right?

Shortly after receiving the Cecil B. deMille Award at the 2020 golden balloons on Sunday, a fan recalled an incredible interaction they had with the Beautiful day in the neighborhood star, proving that he is the best.

On Twitter, T. Hanks' fan shared a selfie that the Golden Globe nominated star took on his phone when he left it unattended in his presence. Dressed in a simple hoodie and wearing his exclusive glasses, Hanks left the unsuspecting fan the gift of his life.

"A few years ago I left my iPhone unattended in the same room as Tom Hanks," he wrote. "The next day, I found this picture on the reel of my camera. To be clear: I never met him. But I do think he is exactly who we expect, and I don't want to know if I'm wrong."