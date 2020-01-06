Things get complicated in Ellen's game of games Thanks to … Foot?

Let the games begin! ME! News has its exclusive advance upon the return of Ellen's game of games with the host Ellen Degeneres Concurring the contestants with completing a series of action-packed games to have the opportunity to win a case prize.
"Well, this program makes me happy because it's fun to see people earn $ 100,000. It's also fun to knock people out," Ellen said in a statement.
Season three of Ellen's game of games It includes a series of new games along with old favorites like Dizzy Dash, You Bet Your Wife and Blindfolded Musical Chairs.
"I'm excited about the new games, I'm excited about the contestants who are excited to win 100K. I'm excited to have the time to do it because sometimes I'm busy, you know, but I'm really obligated to do it … so I'm excited, "said the presenter and executive producer.
The clip above introduces Ellen and Stephen "tWitch,quot; Chief Playing Danger Word, one of Ellen's favorite games. "This year tWitch and I really play with the contestants. I'm not going to tell you what happens if I don't win, but let's say people are fired," he joked.
In Danger Word, Ellen and tWitch receive two words: one that the contestant needs to guess and another that the contestant cannot say, that is the word of danger. In this round, the winning word is "toe,quot; and the word of danger is "foot." When the tWitch contestant says the word danger, well, things get very complicated.
Watch what happens in the video above.
This year's new games include Mazed and Confused, Runaway Bride, Dirty Laundry and Buckin & # 39; Blasters. Ellen said there is pressure now that he is in the third season.
"You don't want to stay the same, there is always pressure to be better, more fun," he said.
Ellen's game of games the third season premieres on Tuesday, January 7 at 8 p.m. on NBC
