Things get complicated in Ellen's game of games Thanks to … Foot?

Let the games begin! ME! News has its exclusive advance upon the return of Ellen's game of games with the host Ellen Degeneres Concurring the contestants with completing a series of action-packed games to have the opportunity to win a case prize.

"Well, this program makes me happy because it's fun to see people earn $ 100,000. It's also fun to knock people out," Ellen said in a statement.

Season three of Ellen's game of games It includes a series of new games along with old favorites like Dizzy Dash, You Bet Your Wife and Blindfolded Musical Chairs.

"I'm excited about the new games, I'm excited about the contestants who are excited to win 100K. I'm excited to have the time to do it because sometimes I'm busy, you know, but I'm really obligated to do it … so I'm excited, "said the presenter and executive producer.