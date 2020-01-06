The women came to the single with Hannah Brown

At this point, it is not a new year until we have seen 30 women leave a limousine.

The Bachelor It premiered tonight, and while it is an unusual episode of three hours really overflowing with content (that is, until the time of publication, it is not yet over), it did not skimp on our ridiculous favorite premiere tradition. Let us steal you for a second while we analyze the good and the bad of the first impressions of the night, including Hannah Brown's first surprise arrival.

At the end of the other arrivals, Hannah arrived in a pretty red dress. The women inside the mansion shouted as if they were literally being killed.

"Is she competing?!" one of them shouted.

"Is that legal?" shouted another.

Back in the driveway, Hannah was there to give Peter back the wings she gave him when he arrived at his limousine so many moons ago.

"When I heard you were going to be single, I had mixed emotions, but when I stopped where you were, you wanted to find your co-pilot and you gave me something. And I want you to find your person, so I brought them to you."