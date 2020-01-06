The women came to the single with Hannah Brown

At this point, it is not a new year until we have seen 30 women leave a limousine.
The Bachelor It premiered tonight, and while it is an unusual episode of three hours really overflowing with content (that is, until the time of publication, it is not yet over), it did not skimp on our ridiculous favorite premiere tradition. Let us steal you for a second while we analyze the good and the bad of the first impressions of the night, including Hannah Brown's first surprise arrival.
At the end of the other arrivals, Hannah arrived in a pretty red dress. The women inside the mansion shouted as if they were literally being killed.
"Is she competing?!" one of them shouted.
"Is that legal?" shouted another.
Back in the driveway, Hannah was there to give Peter back the wings she gave him when he arrived at his limousine so many moons ago.
"When I heard you were going to be single, I had mixed emotions, but when I stopped where you were, you wanted to find your co-pilot and you gave me something. And I want you to find your person, so I brought them to you."
So let's look at the arrival decisions of the limo, okay? For convenience, we separated them into several categories of things they could do or make reference when they first met Peter.
The wind mills
Deandra arrived dressed as a windmill.
Payton came screaming "four times?!"
Jasmine talks about the windmill and four times in Vietnamese.
Kylie pulls out a long chain of condoms. ("Did you find this on my car console?" Peter jokes).
Victoria F.: "I have a very dry sense of humor, but … that's the only thing that is dry …"
Hannah
Sydney wanted to show that "not all the girls in & # 39; Bama make bad decisions."
Hannah Ann expects Peter to have room for another Hannah in her heart.
The airplanes
Eunice, the flight attendant, appears with angel wings so she can "fly her,quot;.
Jade simply says she is a flight attendant.
Megan, another hostess, announces her arrival by radio.
Tammy pretends to be a TSA agent who has to take a private exam.
Shiann gives him a bag to throw up in case of nauseating conversations.
Courtney arrives in a small "plane,quot;, run by men with those orange canes.
Kiarra literally arrived inside a suitcase.
Madison uses a giant paper plane.
Others
Sarah: "I think my stomach could leave my body of all the butterflies I have."
Lauren: "If you're scared, do it."
Victoria P. asks Peter to do a happy dance with her.
Lexi arrives in an old red corvette.
Katrina: "You'll fall in love with me … kitty … hairless cat,quot;.
Jenna brings her emotional support cow named Ashley P. (or a pony, or a "different species,quot;, if you ask some of the other girls)
Savannah bandages Peter's eyes and wife and kisses him.
Kelley simply exists, because she and Peter met before.
Alexa says his name.
Avonlea says his name rhymes with "heavenly."
Natasha says her name, but a little creepy.
Just a small list of things that Peter seems
A doll, with her little suit and bow tie
A penny, like a penny fifty
A sponge cake, a very hot, flaky and buttery sponge cake (I just want to lick it all)
After the arrival of the limo, it was time for the cocktail party, complete with one woman after another asking if they can steal Peter for a second. The best part was when Mykenna got upset because her robbery didn't work, so she threw a paper plane at Peter and Natasha. To retrieve it, Natasha launched a much larger paper plane to Peter and Mykenna, and it was a 10/10 visual.
There was also a time when Victoria F. tried to remind Peter of his dirty joke (about how it isn't dry), and he had completely forgotten what he had said, which means he had to repeat everything awkward again and remind him how funny it is that he once found his joke. Then he cried and, honestly, we would do the same for shame.
It was & # 39; Bama's girl, Hannah Ann, who ended up receiving the first impression (after robbing Peter at least three times), but we can't say that we support her at this point after seeing how she handled Shiann's attempt to tell her she was taking too much time. Shiann is falling into a trap that has caused many Bachelor contestants to stumble, but few have responded as Hannah Ann, in such a voice that you cannot say exactly what she is lying, but you definitely do not trust her.
"Run, girl!" Hannah Ann said, pointing vaguely in Peter's direction, using a phrase that actually means "escape." in a way that sounded like she was romcom's best friend saying "go get your man!" See you, Hannah Ann, and we don't like you. Run, Peter!
Finally, it was time for the rose ceremony, where Peter said goodbye to a total of eight of the women, and this premiere is in the middle! (Keep a record of all the remaining women here.)
Before saying goodbye until later (when there is much to talk about), we must discuss this strange warning from the beginning of the episode, which presented a flashforward for Peter and Chris Harrison in the desert.
"Before you do what you are about to do, there is something you should know. There is something I just discovered, that we all discovered. I am not sure how all this ends, so I just wanted to give you a warning," says Chris .
Knowing this show, it will take 10 weeks to discover what it is, but it has us, show. We are inside, as always.
(We will return in a couple of hours).
The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC