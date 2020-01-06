The whole story made at the Golden Globes 2020

Paul Drinkwater / NBC
77 ceremonies and, somehow, the Golden Globes are still making history.
While there were many criticisms (and deservedly) about the relatively homogeneous list of nominees at the 2020 Golden Globes, held on Sunday, January 5, and deservedly; the actors selected for the trophies this year were overwhelmingly white and, when they were not separated by gender, men, the ceremony that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association celebrates each year to celebrate those they consider the best and brightest in the world of cinema and television He still managed to deliver some surprising winds that were those of the record books.
And the story began with the first victory of the night, since Ramy Youssef, the star and creator of Hulu Ramy, won the trophy for the best performance of an actor in a television series, musical or comedy, making him the first actor of Egyptian descent to win in the category of his story, surpassing the tastes of Bill Hader, Michael Douglas, Ben Platt Y Paul Rudd. As he climbed onto the stage, he joked: "Look, I know you haven't seen my show. Everyone says:" Is this an editor? & # 39; "
Later in the evening, when the award for Best Foreign Language Film was announced, critically acclaimed Parasite He made history with his victory by becoming the first South Korean film to win the category. Accepting the prize with the help of your translator Sharon choidirector Bong Joon-ho I had this to say: "Once you overcome the barrier of subtitles one inch high, you will be presented with many more amazing movies … I think we use only one language: cinema."
When it was time to deliver trophies for both the Best Original Score and the Best Original Song, history was made both ways. In the first case, Hildur Guðnadóttir she became the first solo woman to win the award in 77 years for her work in jester. Not only that, but she is also the second Icelandic composer to win in the category. And in the last category, when Elton John Y Bernie Taupin won by "I will love myself again,quot;, his contribution to Rocketman, the biopic / musical fantasy that tells the story of their historical relationship, became the first time the duo shared a prize. Never.
And before the end of the night, the story was made one last time when Awkwafina was revealed as the winner of this year's trophy for Best Actress in a Movie: Musical or Comedy for her new role as director Lulu WangThe movie of The Farewell, the star and comedian of Crazy Rich Asians, deeply personal and shocking. Nora Lum She became the first actress of Asian descent to win the category and the first woman of color to win since Angela Bassett's victory in 1993.
"This is great," began his speech, visibly surprised to have defeated people like Beanie Feldstein, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas Y Emma Thompson. "If I fall in hard times, I can sell this, so that's good. First of all, thank you very much to Hollywood Foreign Press. I've never been to the Golden Globes, so I'm here now and … it's great. "
We are eager to see what's in store next year!
