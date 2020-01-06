The whole story made at the Golden Globes 2020

77 ceremonies and, somehow, the Golden Globes are still making history.

While there were many criticisms (and deservedly) about the relatively homogeneous list of nominees at the 2020 Golden Globes, held on Sunday, January 5, and deservedly; the actors selected for the trophies this year were overwhelmingly white and, when they were not separated by gender, men, the ceremony that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association celebrates each year to celebrate those they consider the best and brightest in the world of cinema and television He still managed to deliver some surprising winds that were those of the record books.

And the story began with the first victory of the night, since Ramy Youssef, the star and creator of Hulu Ramy, won the trophy for the best performance of an actor in a television series, musical or comedy, making him the first actor of Egyptian descent to win in the category of his story, surpassing the tastes of Bill Hader, Michael Douglas, Ben Platt Y Paul Rudd. As he climbed onto the stage, he joked: "Look, I know you haven't seen my show. Everyone says:" Is this an editor? & # 39; "