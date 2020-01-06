The Vampire Diaries Stars meet at the 2020 Golden Globes party

Is a Vampire Diaries meeting!

Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley attended 2020 Fashion and the 77th annual Warner Bros. Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The stars Damon Salvatore and Stefan Salvatore looked elegant in their elegant outfits while posing for photos on the red carpet. Somerhalder also smiled for the cameras next to Nikki Reed.

Once inside, Wesley met Dobrev, who stunned in a bright red number. The former co-stars captured the precious moment with a photo.

However, this was not the only party attended by co-stars. An insider saw Somerhalder and Reed chatting with Elena Gilbert's celebrity at the big Netflix party.

Both evenings were events full of stars. Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Aniston, Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Martin Scorsese, Robert de Niro, Ana de Armas, Sandra Bullock, Ellen Degeneres, Portia De Rossi, Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Greta Gerwig Y Laura Dern They were just some of the celebrities who attended the Netflix back party.