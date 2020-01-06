The US-led coalition tells Iraq that it is preparing to & # 39; move in & # 39; | News

%MINIFYHTML02467c5eeea33dc68c1a801566cdfc6d9% %MINIFYHTML02467c5eeea33dc68c1a801566cdfc6d10%

The US-led coalition informed the Iraqi army was preparing to "leave Iraq," reported the news agencies AFP and Reuters.

The report comes a day after the Iraqi parliament urged the government to expel foreign troops after the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani Iran in Baghdad.

The head of the Iraq Working Group of the US armed forces, Brigadier General William Seely, sent a letter to the head of the joint operations command in Iraq, AFP reported.



The letter said that the troops "would be repositioning forces over the next few days and weeks to prepare for the forward movement."

Reportedly, the letter added: "We respect their sovereign decision to ask for our departure. "

A US defense official and an Iraqi defense official confirmed that the letter was real and had been delivered, AFP reported.

A spokesman for the Pentagon said it could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the letter.

More to follow …