The United States bets on Guaido could transform Venezuela. It has not happened.

He spent one of the last days of 2019 delivering gifts to children in Caracas, followed by two government ministers on motorcycles. In a long interview between the drops of toys, he said that his wife, Fabiana Rosales, and their young son are followed even to their daughter's preschool.

The rented apartment they share in a middle-class neighborhood in Caracas is half empty, the house of a man who seems unsure of where he will sleep tomorrow. The television is on the floor, the children's toys are tucked into a corner and the walls are bare, except for a large portrait of a Venezuelan nun named María de San José, known for helping the sick.

Like many Venezuelans in the capital, it has running water about two hours a day.

At one point, when he mentioned the subject of his mother, who left the country to receive medical treatment that she could not find in Venezuela, her eyes turned red and she began to cry. "Of course I miss her," he said.

Mr. Guaidó's popularity has declined significantly in the last year, according to surveys by the Datanálasis firm in Caracas. But he is still the most popular politician in the country, according to the firm.

And in an interview, the director of the firm, José Gil Yepes, said Guaidó's popularity could increase in the coming weeks, "due to all the things the government did wrong,quot; on Sunday.

Mayrely Calderón, 39, a pharmacist, was one of those who remained faithful to Mr. Guaidó. "He is the one who will help us get rid of Maduro," he said.

Julie Turkewitz and Ana Vanessa Herrero reported from Caracas. Lara Jakes reported from Washington.