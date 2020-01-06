The United States and Iran must protect cultural sites, says UNESCO | News

the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has said that both the United States and Iran must observe the conventions that force states to protect cultural sites after the president of the United States, Donald Trump, threatened to attack Iran's cultural heritage.

At a meeting with the Iranian ambassador to the Paris-based organization on Monday, Director General Audrey Azoulay said The provisions of the 1954 and 1972 conventions, ratified by both the United States and Iran, must be observed.

The conventions request the signatory states not to take deliberate measures that could damage the cultural and natural heritage in the territory of other states that are part of the conventions.

Azoulay stressed "the universality of cultural and natural heritage as vectors of peace and dialogue between peoples," that the international community has a duty to protect and preserve for future generations.

Trump defended his threat of persecuting Iranian cultural sites on Sunday, warning of a "great reprisal,quot; if Iran counterattacks for the murder of one of its main military commanders, Qassem Soleimani.

"They are allowed to use bombs along the way and blow up our people. And we are not allowed to touch their cultural site? It does not work that way," Trump said in a tweet without specifying the alleged attacks he was referring to.

In response, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that such a measure would be a "war crime."

The ancient city of Persepolis in Iran is a great attraction for tourists (Delbars / Getty Images)

UNESCO received the support of the United Kingdom, whose prime minister, Boris Johnson, has been criticized for its silence over tensions between the United States and Iran during their Christmas holidays.

James Slack, Johnson's official spokesman, reiterated UNESCO's comments and told reporters during an information session on Monday that "there are international conventions that prevent the destruction of cultural heritage."

Iran has 22 cultural sites and two natural sites on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Important Iranian cultural sites that are not on the UNESCO list include the Azadi Tower in the capital, Tehran, and the tomb of former supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Perhaps the most spectacular cultural site is the ancient Achaemenid capital of Persepolis in southwest Iran. Founded by Darío I in 518 a. C., is a great attraction for foreign tourists.

The United States withdrew from UNESCO in 2019, along with Israel, on accusations of prejudice against Israel.

The Paris-based organization had previously criticized Israel's occupation of East of Jerusalem and granted full membership to Palestine in 2011.