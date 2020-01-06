The U.S. Air Force UU. Launched dozens of F-35 fighter jets in the air – Defense Blog

The U.S. Air Force UU. He has announced that the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings in active duty conducted an F-35A combat exercise with 52 aircraft at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, on January 6, 2020.

The exercise, which was planned for months, demonstrated its ability to employ a large force of F-35A, testing the preparation in the areas of personnel responsibility, aircraft generation, ground operations, flight operations and combat capability against targets Aerial and land.

A little more than four years after receiving their first F-35A Lightning II aircraft with a combat code, Hill's combat wings have reached full war combat capability.

The first operational F-35A arrived at Hill in September 2015 and, since then, the FW 388 and 419 active duty have made more than 17,500 departures and more than 33,000 flight hours.

The three squads of the 388 FW, the 4th, 34th and 421th Fighter Squad, now have 24 major planes assigned with six backup planes. The 466th FS of the 419th FW also supports routine operations of the F-35 along with active duty squadrons.

The wing aviators are currently deployed in support of combat operations in the Middle East. Over the past three years, wings have also been deployed in the theaters of Europe and the Pacific and participated in several large-scale combat exercises of the Air Force and international.

Hill was chosen to be the home of the first Air Force F-35A units due to the Total Force association of 388 ° and 419 ° FW, its proximity to the Utah Test and Training Camp, the Ogden Air Logistics Complex and the climate of the base, zoning and airspace.