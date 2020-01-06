The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39 ;, Cynthia Bailey, trapped by cameras in a wedding dress with her fiance Mike Hill!

The viewers of Real Housewives of Atlanta just witnessed Mike Hill's tender proposal to his now fiance, Cynthia Bailey, but TMZ cameras captured the couple filming in their wedding attire!

According to the media, seen on Sunday doing a photo shoot with Mike Hill outside the J.W. Marriott Essex House Hotel in New York, where they wore a fairly standard wedding attire, but the publication believes that the complement could only be for engagement photos … unless they decided to refuse their October ceremony and get married earlier.

After much speculation online, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple was participating in a photo shoot.

"Don't worry, this was simply a photo shoot in preparation for your big day!" Cynthia's agent, Nick Roses, told them. "Cynthia looked lovely today! Be sure to visit [the magazine] Mike and Cynthia's full photo shoot, coming soon."

Cynthia and Mike got engaged in July after leaving for 14 months.