The springs dried. Then this Australian city was burned.

MOGO, Australia – The grass was always green in Mogo, an old gold mining town in southeastern Australia, where water from natural springs bubbled just below the surface. The center of Mogo, a lush oasis compared to the arid and fire-prone forests that surround it, had never burned as far as anyone could remember.

Then Australia suffered its third year of drought, and the sources dried up.

Robert Stephens, a carpenter, noticed that the ravine near his house had disappeared for the first time. Your lawnmower no longer got stuck in the mud.

Last week, when strong winds hit Mogo, a terrible firestorm accompanied them.

Half of the main street was razed in New Year's Eve hell. Next to Mr. Stephens' house, a sturdy concrete building burned so deeply that the carcass seemed to have been hit by a missile.

Mogo, like much of the country, is trying to understand if it faces a new reality: if a swampy garden can burn, is there a safe place in rural Australia?