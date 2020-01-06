The springs dried. Then this Australian city was burned.

MOGO, Australia – The grass was always green in Mogo, an old gold mining town in southeastern Australia, where water from natural springs bubbled just below the surface. The center of Mogo, a lush oasis compared to the arid and fire-prone forests that surround it, had never burned as far as anyone could remember.
Then Australia suffered its third year of drought, and the sources dried up.
Robert Stephens, a carpenter, noticed that the ravine near his house had disappeared for the first time. Your lawnmower no longer got stuck in the mud.
Last week, when strong winds hit Mogo, a terrible firestorm accompanied them.
Half of the main street was razed in New Year's Eve hell. Next to Mr. Stephens' house, a sturdy concrete building burned so deeply that the carcass seemed to have been hit by a missile.
Mogo, like much of the country, is trying to understand if it faces a new reality: if a swampy garden can burn, is there a safe place in rural Australia?
The Australian bush has always burned. But The higher temperatures that come with climate change, as well as the one-year drought and the expansion of deeper communities in wild areas, have put people at much greater risk.
"We have had completely threatened villages that had never been threatened before," said Gladys Berejiklian, the prime minister of New South Wales, on Sunday.
In total, at least 1,600 houses have been destroyed in New South Wales and Victoria. In comparison, about 70 homes were affected in the two states during the last fire season.
"We cannot pretend that this is something we have experienced before," said Berejiklian. "It is not."
Although there are weeks, if not months, in the fire season, Australians are He is already recovering from the devastation of hundreds of volatile and unpredictable flames. While the coldest and wettest weather has provided a relative respite for a few days, fires are expected to recover later in the week, when high temperatures and high winds are expected to return.
The devastation and visceral images of communities razed by hell have caused a global flow of aid.
The governments of New Zealand, Canada and the United States have sent experienced personnel. American firefighters who arrived at the Sydney airport on Monday were greeted with handshakes by officials and applause from passing Australians.
Celeste Barber, a popular Australian comedian, has helped raise nearly $ 20 million for firefighters through social media. Pink, the American pop star, recently pledged $ 500,000. Steve Irwin's family, the late Australian wildlife enthusiast, said he had rescued 90,000 animals at his animal hospital.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has been widely criticized for his late response to the fires, also accelerated the step and announced Monday that the government will dedicate 2 billion Australian dollars, or about $ 1.3 billion, over the next two years to help rebuild devastated cities, support affected businesses and provide mental health services for emergency workers. This weekend, he deployed 3,000 military reservists, along with airplanes and navy ships, in one of the largest uses of military assets in the country since World War II.
In the areas closest to the flames, residents are just beginning to assess the damage and emotional cost of destroyed communities.
Fiona Phillips, a member of Parliament in a district that stretches for about 150 miles along the coast and includes Mogo, estimated that 80 percent of the constituency had been burned: hills and ravines, inland and coast, lush and dry
"Everyone is affected," he said.
Forest fires have been a mirror of what the world has witnessed in recent years. Places that have also had forest fires for a long time, such as California, are burning more intensely, destroying a record number of homes. Places like the Brazilian rainforest or the far north of Sweden, where natural fires are rare, are registering record fires. In the snowy mountains, Australia's highest peaks, fires occurred only a few weeks after the last snow melted, leaving many residents in the area trapped.
In Australia, the population outside the big cities has It grew by about 10 percent in the last decade, increasing the group of people vulnerable to forest fires. Up and down the southeast coast, subdivisions are emerging as the area attracts more residents who want to live there throughout the year, not just on vacation.
They must be prepared for the worst. Life in rural Australia now means planning long power outages, preparing escape routes and maintaining an emergency supply kit.
"Throughout Australia, we are seeing fires in systems that have not had fire since European contact," said Kingsley Dixon, an ecologist and botanist at the University of Curtin.
With light rains that fell on many destroyed areas along the coast on Sunday and Monday, many residents returned to crushed homes to collect anything that could be saved, and in some cases to say goodbye.
In Conjola Park, a three-hour drive south of Sydney, Jodie and Jason McDermott held an impromptu party at the outdoor bar in their garden. His home was destroyed in the fires on New Year's Eve, but the backyard bar was intact, including the wooden surfboard that served as a countertop.
"Here is the new future," McDermott told his neighbors as they raised cold bottles of beer.
The neighbors used Australian humor and stoicism to divert the pain of losing almost everything they owned.
"I had a leak in the roof, I don't have to worry about that anymore," said Maree Fletcher, a neighbor.
Mrs. McDermott said she would make sure her new house didn't have the crunchy floor boards that bothered her every time she stepped on them.
"This is sealing our memories and embracing the new," he said.
Excavators will arrive soon to flatten the remains of their homes. Mr. McDermott said they would build their new houses where the old ones were.
The fires were so intense in the Conjola Park that they melted an aluminum boat.
"A lot of people don't understand the ferocity of what happened here," said Brian Walker, a firefighter. On New Year's Eve, he successfully protected other people's homes while theirs burned.
He lost his collections of aviation memories, all his clothes, everything.
"All the fragments you accumulate in life," he said.
Mr. Walker spoke about the people who had approached to help and the kind words of support that had come from a man, a friend of his son, whom he had trained years ago in a youth sports league.
Then he stopped. He cleared his throat and stuttered some words. Stoicism vanished when his eyes dampened.
Where would he live?
"I sway with the breeze," Walker said. "That is going to be a big problem. A lot of people have lost everything."
Building communities like Conjola Park or Mogo hidden in the vast desert of the country has been an important part of Australia's identity, a spirit of living as one with nature and trying to tame its endemic hardness.
Mogo, once dependent on gold and wood, in recent decades has attracted tourists with its craft shops and a gold mining museum, which burned in the fire last week.
A deconsecrated church that was built at the end of the 19th century was razed by fire last week. The structure was not insured, said Peter Williams, who ran a pottery shop outside the building.
"I feel like a refugee: we have nothing," Williams said as he looked at the chaotic pile of rubble, which included a railing that is still intact but now leads nowhere. His home, also uninsured, was also burned.
"It was 40 years of our lives," Williams said. "I've run out of tears."
Thomas Fuller reported from Mogo and Isabella Kwai from Nowra, Australia. Damien Cave contributed reporting from Sydney.
