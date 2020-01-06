The sincere comments of Robert Kraft and Tom Brady confirm that the Patriots can expect a turbulent offseason

We know two things about Tom Brady and his position with the Patriots when the quarterback and the team enter a low question season for the first time in 20 years. One is the fact that the 42-year-old player's contract will be canceled when the league year ends in March, which would make him a free agent without restrictions.

The other is that Brady wanted that freedom in 2020, which is revealing.

Hours before the Patriots lost to the Titans in the wild card round of the playoffs on Saturday, a defeat that has New England haters dancing over what they believe to be the tomb of the greatest dynasty in sport history, the Team owner Robert Kraft sat down with Peter King of NBC Sports. Kraft confirmed that Brady's contractual situation is his.

MORE: Where will Tom Brady play in 2020?

"Before the season began," Kraft told King, "it was very important for Tom to be free to do what he wanted at the end of the year. Do you know what I said to myself? That anyone who plays for 20 years this team and helps us reach six Super Bowls, and has been really selfless, he has earned that right. I love the young man as if he were part of my family. Blood family. Anyone who has done that has earned The right to control your future after 20 years.

"And you know, my hope and prayer is number one, he plays for the Patriots. Or number two, he retires. He has the freedom to decide what he wants to do and what is best for his own personal interest."

The retirement, of course, is "unlikely,quot; for Brady based on what he told reporters after Saturday's loss. He said he wants to play until he is 45, and if he is still determined to achieve that goal, he will take him at least to the 2022 NFL season: three more campaigns.

Brady confirmed that sentiment in an interview with King after the Titans game.

"I will explore those opportunities whenever they are," Brady said when asked about his free agency. "If it's the Patriots, great. If that doesn't work, I don't know. I just don't know. I love playing soccer. I still want to play soccer. I think I can still play at the championship level." I have to go do it. I am motivated to return to work and train.

"The sun rises tomorrow. Especially as I get older, you realize that life goes on. I have been very fortunate to play for a great owner and a great coach. No one could have had it better than me." I absolutely still love this game … I think that many other people who are great at what they do, great artists or great actors or great businessmen, don't have to leave what they love as they get older. I know there is still football here. "

MORE: These Pats will leave a complicated legacy

Tom brady https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/8a/d1/tom-brady-010520-getty-ftrjpg_18227ju9nhgue1v2nandsdtabn.jpg?t=1952858223,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



While Brady's words suggest that he is willing to return to New England in 2020 and beyond, his actions suggest that he is equally willing to explore other options.

Kraft, on the other hand, is crystal clear and transparent with your feelings. He acknowledges that a move from Brady at the end of his career to a new team would be unprecedented, but that doesn't mean he would like it.

"I'm thinking about all that, all the quarterbacks who went elsewhere," Kraft told King, "and I just hope and believe that Tom … is so special that he has earned the right to do his best to the,quot;. … But I just wait and pray that we fit into his plans. "

MORE: QB free agent classification, Brady included

What makes Bill Belichick the elephant in the room. The Patriots coach (and the de facto general manager) refused on Saturday to answer post-game questions about Brady's future with the organization. His ruthless management style leads some to believe that he would be more than willing to separate from an old QB who ranked 19th in pin qualification in 2019.

And let's not forget Jimmy Garoppolo's 2017 exchange. Reports indicated that Belichick was willing to separate from Brady sooner rather than later, keeping Garoppolo as the apparent heir. Kraft reportedly preferred the opposite, and Garoppolo was sent to San Francisco for a second-round draft pick.

Kraft, however, might not get away with it this time.

In a rare moment of transparency of the Patriots, or at least of Brady and Kraft, they tell us that the doubt is real. No one knows what will happen in New England in the next three months.