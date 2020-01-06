The Roman legend Daniele De Rossi retires after leaving Boca Juniors | Soccer news





Daniele De Rossi retired from football after leaving Boca Juniors – Sky in Italy

The legend of Rome, Daniele De Rossi, retired from professional football at 36 after leaving Boca Juniors, according to Sky in Italy.

His contract with the Argentine team was due to expire in June, but the winner of the Italian World Cup decided to withdraw from the game and could now return to Rome in a new position.

Doubts arose about De Rossi's stay in Argentina after the changes at the top of the Buenos Aires club after the elections. It is understood that he will explain the reasons for his decision and what he plans to do next at an upcoming press conference.

De Rossi joined Boca Juniors in a one-year contract in July

De Rossi joined Boca Juniors in a one-year contract in July after 18 years in Rome. He had previously expressed an admiration for the Bombonera in 2017.

However, he only managed six games for Boca, with injuries that hindered his stay in the First Division.

Daniele De Rossi only managed six games for Boca

De Rossi was a product of the youth system in Rome and made 616 appearances for the Italian team, winning two Coppa Italias and one Italian Supercoppa.