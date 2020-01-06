The rape of a Bangladeshi student provokes protests that demand the death penalty | Bangladesh News

The sexual assault of a student in one of the best universities in Bangladesh has triggered furious protests in the capital, Dhaka, with protesters calling for the death penalty for all convicted rapists.

Protesters linked weapons on Monday and marched along the main roads in Dhaka, stopping traffic to demand the author's arrest within 24 hours.

Plus:

The signs in the protest included messages such as: "No mercy for the rapist,quot; and "Please tell me, am I next?"

"Rape is an unforgivable crime. In Bangladesh, the punishment for rape is very slow," said Shahela, a protester who, as the victim of the 21-year Sunday attack, is a student at Dhaka University.

"We want quick executions for the perpetrators so that others are deterred from committing such crimes," he said.

Nurul Haque Nur, vice president of the Central Student Union of the University of Dhaka, said: "Dhaka University is considered the country's supreme educational institute. It is very shameful that a student from that institute has been raped."

"We demand that all cases of rape in the country, including this one, be prosecuted by a rapid court and that the rapists be brought to justice," he said.

Jannat Ul Firdous, a student at the University of Dhaka, said rapists should be killed.

"We want nothing more than the execution of the hanging rapists. How is it possible that women cannot move freely in an independent country? We cannot simply passively witness the rapists' attacks. We demand that the rapists be hanged." protester said.

Police said about 1,500 students joined the protests, which remained peaceful. The AFP news agency estimated that twice as many people joined the rally.

Sunday assault

The victim in Sunday's attack was traveling to a friend's house when they gagged her, took her to a remote area on the outskirts of Dhaka and sexually assaulted her.

The victim was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital at approximately midnight on Sunday, and is being treated there.

"We are working to arrest (the attacker)," Sazzadur Rahman, a senior police official, told the AFP news agency.

Local human rights group Ain or Salish Kendra said there were 1,413 cases of rape reported in Bangladesh last year, double the number recorded in 2018. Dozens of victims were killed and 10 committed suicide after being attacked.

National protests took over Bangladesh in April after a 19-year-old student who accused the main teacher of her sexual harassment seminar was sprayed with kerosene and burned down.

Sixteen people were sentenced to death for the attack, including the teacher.