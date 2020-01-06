The prospect of new sanctions against Iran increases as EU leaders reflect on the agreement | News

The substance of the nuclear agreement with Iran is slowly disappearing and European powers will decide in the coming days whether they will launch a dispute resolution process on the latest violations in Tehran, according to the French Foreign Minister.

Iran said Sunday that it would remove the limits to enrich uranium, stepping back one more step from the 2015 agreement with six major powers.

His decision followed the assassination of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in an attack with drones in the United States, a measure that increased already intense tensions between Washington and Tehran after US President Donald Trump withdrew the nuclear deal last year. imposed punitive sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

"The latest decisions mean that Iranians can now enrich uranium without restrictions, with the amounts they want, in the areas they want and with the amount of centrifuges they want," said French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, to BFM TV on Monday.

"The repeated violations leave us today asking about the long-term validity of this (nuclear) agreement. We are considering launching the resolution of the dispute mechanism … we will make a decision in the next few days."

The launch of a dispute resolution process could lead to new UN sanctions against Tehran.

Le Drian, whose country has led efforts to calm tensions between Iran and the United States, said both powers should return to the negotiating table, but warned Iran not to carry out responses that could intensify the situation.

"We are not at war, but if we do not mobilize to reduce tensions, then there is a risk of war," he said. "There is always room for diplomacy."

When asked if the US attack that killed Soleimani was a political act by the president of the United States, Donald Trump, who ordered the attack, to distract himself from internal problems, Le Drian said the Iranian commander was not a "child of the choir ", was in the United States and the European Union terrorist lists and had been ordered by the supreme leader of Iran to carry out destabilizing acts in the Middle East.

the The 28 foreign ministers of the European Union are expected to hold an emergency meeting on Friday.

"We must be prepared to react to Iran's violations of the nuclear agreement," a European diplomat told the Reuters News Agency.

When asked if this could mean activating a mechanism that could result in the imposition of international sanctions on Tehran, the envoy said: "It is increasingly likely, but has not yet been decided. Friday will be key."

Two other diplomats said that France, the United Kingdom and Germany could make the decision before Friday.

When asked if the mechanism would be activated, one of the diplomats said: "No later than Friday, but yes."