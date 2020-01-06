The Philippine vice president describes Duterte's war on drugs as a failure | Philippines News

The campaign of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte against illegal drugs has failed to substantially eradicate the threat and trap the main drug lords, and should be reformed to prevent further bloodshed, the country's vice president said on Monday.

Vice President Leni Robredo, who leads the opposition, also called for a halt in the police practice of home inspections that have led to the death of minor drug suspects.

The vice president has long criticized Duterte's drug repression and her latest comments are likely to deepen the political division between the two leaders.

Presidents and vice presidents are elected separately in the Philippines, resulting in candidates from rival parties such as Duterte and Robredo who end up in the top leadership of the country and often disagree with the policies.

Robredo said only one percent of the estimated methamphetamine supply, a powerful banned stimulant known locally as shabu, has been seized in the past three years.

Duterte launched the repression, his signature policy, when he took office in mid-2016.

"Very clearly, according to official data, despite the killings of Filipinos and all the money spent, the amount of shabu money and drugs we have seized has not exceeded one percent of those in circulation," Robredo said. at a press conference.

"If we really want to end the scourge of illegal drugs, we must persecute the big suppliers and not just the small drivers," he added, saying that the campaign would not succeed unless it was reformed to be more strategic, better organized and closely supervised in all aspects by the president.

Growing death toll

In December, the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Control Agency (PDEA) announced that approximately 5,552 people had been delicate during government operations between July 1, 2016 and November 30, 2019.

But the authorities had already published data in June 2019 that said the death toll was 6,600 in May 2019, which raised doubts about the handling of the data by the government.

Human rights defenders argue that the number of deaths reached at least 27,000 as of June 2019.

A holy mass is celebrated during the wake of three-year-old Myca Ulpina, who died in a crossfire between police and illegal drug suspects in June 2019 in the province of Rizal, just outside Manila (File: Rolex of the Penalty / EPA)

The last comments of the Philippine vice president were largely based on information collected during a brief period in a government drug committee, which Duterte asked him to help lead last year after his constant criticism of his bloody repression.

Robredo surprised many by accepting the offer, but Duterte dismissed her after 18 days after she began seeking confidential information about the campaign.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo dismissed Robredo's statements, saying that Duterte's campaign had succeeded in closing many drug laboratories and forcing the surrender of a large number of drug suspects.

The big drug lords have also been neutralized, Panelo said, although he could not immediately provide a list of names.

"If they realized, when she threatened to publish this report, she implied that some irregularities were discovered, a bomb that would explode in her face. It's a failure," Panelo told reporters.

Robredo, a 54-year-old former human rights lawyer and political newcomer, has openly criticized the campaign against illegal drugs launched by Duterte, a city mayor and state attorney known for his extra tough approach to crime and style. to speak impetuously.

He said he accepted Duterte's offer to help monitor the repression despite the warnings of his advisors and allies, so he could help save lives.

One of his first movements was to request confidential documents from law enforcement officials, including a list of key drug suspects pointed out by the Duterte campaign.

Duterte warned Robredo about sharing confidential information about the drug campaign with his foreign critics, including human rights defenders.

At least two complaints of mass murder have been filed with the International Criminal Court for the deaths, but Duterte and the police have denied that extrajudicial executions are tolerated during the repression.

Duterte warned that his bloody campaign will continue until the last day of his presidency in June 2022.