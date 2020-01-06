The NFL playoffs continue with the divisional round in Sky Sports | NFL news

Watch every game in Sky Sports Action (407) while the playoff coverage starts on Saturday at 9pm with the Minnesota Vikings in San Francisco 49ers; Sunday's action begins with Texans in Chiefs live from 7:30 p.m.





Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens secured first place in the AFC and will host the Tennessee Titans in their first playoff game

The NFL playoffs continue this weekend!

After the Wild Card round gave us two overtime games, three away wins and four memorable contests, we are now in the last eight. Next weekend is the Divisional Round.

With the Baltimore Ravens, the Kansas City Chiefs, the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers returning to action after their first round, the games we will show this week are …

Round Divisional Matches

Your divisional round matches! Time Road equipment Local team Saturday 9.35pm Minnesota Vikings (6) San Francisco 49ers (1) Saturday night 1.15am Tennessee Titans (6) Baltimore Crows (1) Sunday 8.05pm Houston Texans (4) Kansas City Chiefs (2) Sunday 11.40pm Seattle Seahawks (5) Green Bay Packers (2)

First, NFC Seed No. 1 San Francisco 49ers (13-3) house No. 6 Minnesota Vikings (11-6) Saturday night, with an initial serve of 9.35pm. Kyle Shanahan's team looked dominant throughout the season, but they welcomed Kirk Cousins ​​and company after their victory on the road that increased confidence in New Orleans. Will the magic of Minnesota continue or will the Niners show their quality?

8:09 See highlights of Minnesota's surprise victory over the Saints in New Orleans See highlights of Minnesota's surprise victory over the Saints in New Orleans

Then, during Saturday night at 1.15 in the morning, we have our first look at the probable MVP Lamar Jackson and the seed of the AFC No. 1 Baltimore Crows (14-2) since they house No. 6 Tennessee Titans (10-7). The Titans are coming off a shocking victory on the road over the Patriots, while Baltimore has had a chance to recover after their week off. When these teams met last season, the Ravens came out with a 21-0 when Joe Flacco faced Marcus Mariota. A lot has changed since then!

First at a later start on Sunday (8.05pm) is a battle of two of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL as Seed No. 4 of the AFC Houston Texans (11-6) visit no 2 Kansas City Chiefs (12-4). Can Deshaun Watson repeat his heroism last week against last year's MVP Patrick Mahomes? When these two met in Week Six, Watson had three total touchdowns when the Texans surprised the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

8:15 Texans fought to beat the Bills on Saturday night Texans fought to beat the Bills on Saturday night

The divisional round concludes with a classic QB battle when the NFC 5 seed Seattle Seahawks (12-5) visit no 2 Green Bay Packers (13-3). Only two quarterbacks in NFL history have a passer rating of 100 or more, and they are Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. They have already met seven times, with Wilson with a slightly better 4-3 record, but the home team has won all meetings so far. Who will climb to advance?

Get ready for what is commonly known as the best football weekend!

