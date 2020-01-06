The next initial QB of Alabama? Tua Tagovailoa's election in the NFL opens the door for Brother Tualia, Bryce Young, Mac Jones

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa declared for the NFL Draft 2020 on Monday, leaving some of the biggest shoes to complete all college football in its path.

The two-year-old starter, who left the bench to take Alabama to the College Football Playoff 2018 national championship game, finished his career in Tuscaloosa with an all-time statistical line: 474 of 684 passes (69.3 percent), 7,442 you pass yards, 87 annotations to 11 interceptions and a quarterback rating of 199.4 in your career.

That raises the question: Who could replace it in Alabama in 2020? Tagovailoa, meanwhile, is excited about the prospect of the next battle of Crimson Tide's quarterback:

"It will be good," said Tagovailoa. "I'm looking forward to it … If you love the competition, now is the best time for Mac Jones, for my little brother (Taulia Tagovailoa) and for that Bryce Young, the incoming freshman."

In fact, Alabama is not suffering from talent in the most important positions: Jones is the incumbent, with Taulia Tagovailoa and Paul Tyson, four-star quarterbacks in the class of 2019, just behind him. Then there is Young, the 6th overall recruiter in the 2020 class and the best-placed quarterback prospect under Alabama coach Nick Saban.

Everything promises to be one of the most attractive quarterback battles of the university football season. With that, Sporting News analyzes the quarterbacks that will try to replace Tua Tagovailoa for the 2020 college football season:

Mac jones

Jones, a rising red jersey junior, started the last three games of the Alabama season after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a hip injury that ends the season. He led Crimson Tide to a 2-1 record while completing 52 of 76 passes (69.3 percent) for 937 yards and 11 touchdowns at two interceptions. He proved to be an expert in throwing the deep ball and running the Alabama RPO in Citrus Bowl's victory over Michigan, and already has a rhythm with recurring receivers DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and John Metchie III. The return of Henry Ruggs III would also add another layer of familiarity for the 2020 season.

The biggest blow against Jones, against all Alabama quarterbacks, is that he is not Tua Tagovailoa. Fans will also quickly remember their two pick-sixes in the Iron Bowl, bad pitches that finally showed the difference in a 48-45 loss to Auburn. Jones has also not demonstrated the ability to use his legs as his predecessor. Still, he has enough talent to start with several teams across the country, and he will have time to file his claim as a Tide holder. Jones, who plans to get a graduate degree in Alabama, could possibly transfer to another school if he doesn't earn the initial job.

Bryce Young

Young, the No. 1 double-threat quarterback and the No. 6 general player in the class of 2020, has the greatest potential in the Alabama quarterback's room. He showed surprising precision and precision in deep passes at Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, California), as well as the ability to make and extend leg plays. By registering early, Young can learn the Alabama playbook in time for Tide's spring game.

The Most Valuable Player of the All-American 2020 Game also heads to Tuscaloosa with absurd career statistics, compiled against one of the most difficult high school schedules in the country: 13,250 aerial yards, 152 touchdowns and 26 ground scores. Young knows what it is to be the star player of a powerful team, and that won't change in Alabama. His relationship with Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian cannot be underestimated either.

Still, Young will be the least experienced challenger for the Alabama quarterback position next season. It is not unfair to ask if he would make first-year mistakes if he assumed the initial position. Jones already has experience as a starter, and Taulia Tagovailoa recorded some statistics in 2019. Tyson has a year of advantage to learn the playbook and build a relationship with Alabama offensive skill players. Young, who weighs between 5 and 11 pounds and weighs 183 pounds, will need to add a lot of muscle before he can think about taking the field against SEC defenses.

Taulia Tagovailoa

Taulia Tagovailoa was a frontline recruit in the 2019 recruitment class that obtained offers from some of the best university programs in the entire country. He lost his red jersey status by appearing in five games last season, combining to complete 9 of 12 passes (75 percent) for 100 yards and a touchdown against Southern Miss, Arkansas and Western Carolina. Like his older brother, Taulia showed bright flashes like a double-threaded quarterback, which he showed in the 2019 A-Day Game.

But Taulia Tagovailoa, 5-11, 208 pounds, does not have as good measurable as his brother, although that has mattered less and less in university and professional games. That does not change the fact that he lacks significant playing time before 2020. He certainly has enough talent to compete for the starting position, but there could be a learning curve at the beginning of his period as a starter.

Paul Tyson

Tyson is another first-class, four-star recruit whose commitment to Alabama in 2019 provided the much needed depth in the Crimson Tide quarterback room. Great-grandson of Alabama legend Paul "Bear,quot; Bryant, Tyson got his scholarship offer by completing 238 of 336 passes for 3,392 yards and 36 touchdowns at four interceptions as a senior at Hewitt-Trussville High School (Trussville) , Ala.) It also offers a more prototypical size at 6-5, 220 pounds, and has had a season to learn the playbook.

But Tyson seems to have become a late occurrence in the Alabama quarterback battle for next season. He appeared in a single game as a freshman (against West Carolina) and did not record any statistics. You can improve your chances with a great showcase this spring, and you can rest easy knowing that you will have the same chances of winning the initial position of the Tide.