The newly engaged Hoda Kotb reveals how the purchase of wedding dresses is going

Hoda Kotb Y Jenna Bush HageI couldn't be more proud!
the TODAY hosts, popularly known as the "queens of morning television,quot;, as Scott Tweedie reminds us: sit with Morning popTweedie of Lilliana VazquezY Victor Cruz (whose addition to the co-host file was announced minutes before today's first recording) in this clip of the new E! Series premiere. While the personalities of the trio's NBC interview program and Lilliana's former co-workers, Kotb and Hager begin their interview segment with some words of praise.
"Can we congratulate you on your first day at school, first?" Hoda exclaims, grabbing her Morning pop cup of coffee and encourage the rest of the group to do the same. "You have new cups!" She continues. "You have Victor Cruz with you!"
Congratulations also to Kotb, and Vázquez makes it known immediately.
"All of you, Hoda is engaged!" Jenna intervenes, referring to the exciting bridal news of her co-host, which appeared in the headlines for the first time in November, after Hoda's former partner. Joel schiffman He got on his knees. The couple who adopted daughters. Haley Joy Y Hope Catherine Last April, we have been together for six years.
"Isn't it so crazy how your life throws you all in different ways?" Kotb reflects happily. "I was literally sitting there the other day … we were downstairs and our girls were asleep upstairs and I thought: & # 39; Man, if anyone has blessings they wonder, when will they come? If someone does … come near you time, you just don't know when. "
As for any detail about her and Schiffman's big day?
"Can I tell you who is choosing my wedding dress?" Hoda teases, but Lilliana already knows the answer to this. "Your mom,quot;, the POTM Face offers with confidence. And she is right!
Kotb's mother's eye for style is also not limited to wedding dresses. "If I'm wearing a good outfit (on the show), she chose it," laughs Hoda.
