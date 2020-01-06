The most popular trends on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020

The fashion in the 2020 Golden GlobeHe still has fans talking.

As is the case every year, the Golden Globes they were as much about what everyone was wearing as about who was winning. And, with dozens and dozens of stars present, there were designer looks everywhere.

The costumes of the awards shows varied from aerodynamic and moderate, including Margot Robbieset of strapless, multicolored and winning Chanel Renee ZellwegerPeriwinkle Armani Privé dressed, dramatic and bold, we are looking at you, Jennifer Lopez.

In fact, the Swindler The Valentino gala dress of the candidate crowned with a large golden and green bow is still the topic of conversation of the night … and the next morning. But Lopez was not the only celebrity who wore a green hue nor was he the only star with a bow.

In fact, both were night style trends with Natasha Lyonne Y Scarlett Johansson They also wear bows in their designer dresses, Moschino with sequins and Vera Wang red respectively.