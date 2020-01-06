The most popular trends on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6
<pre><pre>The most popular trends on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020

The fashion in the 2020 Golden GlobeHe still has fans talking.

As is the case every year, the Golden Globes they were as much about what everyone was wearing as about who was winning. And, with dozens and dozens of stars present, there were designer looks everywhere.

The costumes of the awards shows varied from aerodynamic and moderate, including Margot Robbieset of strapless, multicolored and winning Chanel Renee ZellwegerPeriwinkle Armani Privé dressed, dramatic and bold, we are looking at you, Jennifer Lopez.

In fact, the Swindler The Valentino gala dress of the candidate crowned with a large golden and green bow is still the topic of conversation of the night … and the next morning. But Lopez was not the only celebrity who wore a green hue nor was he the only star with a bow.

In fact, both were night style trends with Natasha Lyonne Y Scarlett Johansson They also wear bows in their designer dresses, Moschino with sequins and Vera Wang red respectively.

There were also many shades of green, from the hunter touch in Lopez to Jason Momoathe velvet teal Tom Ford, Amy Poehlerthe brilliant emerald from head to toe Sergio Hudson and Charlize TheronIt's Lima Dior.

However, the list of trends of the Golden Globes does not stop there. For a complete breakdown on the forefront of fashion, keep scrolling!

Shutterstock, NBC

Sapphire style

Fans were far from blue about these stunning sapphire looks.

Dress trends 2020 Golden Globe, green

Shutterstock, Getty Images, NBC

Golden green

Judging by these looks, green was one of the biggest colors of the night.

Dress trends of the Golden Globe 2020, Saoirse Ronan, Christina Applegate, Ellen Degeneres, Winnie Harlow, Naomi Watts

NBC, Shutterstock

Shining from head to toe

Who doesn't want to shine on the red carpet?

Natasha Lyonne, Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson, 2020 Golden Globe Dress Trends, Bows

Shutterstock

Bold Bows

Like the gifts, these outstanding looks were wrapped in a bow.

Trends of the 2020 Golden Globe dress, cutouts

Shutterstock, Getty

Crop Madness

These stars made a cut neckline a basic element of the red carpet.

Dress trends of the Golden Globe 2020, Kate McKinnon, Ellen DeGeneres, Phoebe Waller Bridge, Billy Porter

NBC

Dazzling suits

These stars put power into play.

Dress trends of the Golden Globe 2020, Zoe Kravitz, Rachel Weisz, Margaret Qualley, Cynthia Erivo, Greta Gerwig

Shutterstock, NBC

Black White

These celebrity dresses used the color scheme in new and refreshing ways.

2020 Golden Globe dress trends, puffed sleeves

Shutterstock, Instagram

Featured sleeves

There is nothing like a bulky sleeve to make a dress statement.

Watch ME! News Monday at 7 a.m. for a summary of the biggest moments of the 2020 Golden Globes followed by Morning pop at 11 a.m.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here