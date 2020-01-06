The most popular trends on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020

The fashion in the 2020 Golden GlobeHe still has fans talking.
As is the case every year, the Golden Globes they were as much about what everyone was wearing as about who was winning. And, with dozens and dozens of stars present, there were designer looks everywhere.
The costumes of the awards shows varied from aerodynamic and moderate, including Margot Robbieset of strapless, multicolored and winning Chanel Renee ZellwegerPeriwinkle Armani Privé dressed, dramatic and bold, we are looking at you, Jennifer Lopez.
In fact, the Swindler The Valentino gala dress of the candidate crowned with a large golden and green bow is still the topic of conversation of the night … and the next morning. But Lopez was not the only celebrity who wore a green hue nor was he the only star with a bow.
In fact, both were night style trends with Natasha Lyonne Y Scarlett Johansson They also wear bows in their designer dresses, Moschino with sequins and Vera Wang red respectively.
There were also many shades of green, from the hunter touch in Lopez to Jason Momoathe velvet teal Tom Ford, Amy Poehlerthe brilliant emerald from head to toe Sergio Hudson and Charlize TheronIt's Lima Dior.
However, the list of trends of the Golden Globes does not stop there. For a complete breakdown on the forefront of fashion, keep scrolling!
Shutterstock, NBC
Sapphire style
Fans were far from blue about these stunning sapphire looks.
Shutterstock, Getty Images, NBC
Golden green
Judging by these looks, green was one of the biggest colors of the night.
NBC, Shutterstock
Shining from head to toe
Who doesn't want to shine on the red carpet?
Shutterstock
Bold Bows
Like the gifts, these outstanding looks were wrapped in a bow.
Shutterstock, Getty
Crop Madness
These stars made a cut neckline a basic element of the red carpet.
NBC
Dazzling suits
These stars put power into play.
Shutterstock, NBC
Black White
These celebrity dresses used the color scheme in new and refreshing ways.
Shutterstock, Instagram
Featured sleeves
There is nothing like a bulky sleeve to make a dress statement.
Watch ME! News Monday at 7 a.m. for a summary of the biggest moments of the 2020 Golden Globes followed by Morning pop at 11 a.m.