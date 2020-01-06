The list of freshmen 2020 of XXL Magazine is filtered!

Each year, XXL Magazine publishes a list of the best new rappers. The list is supposed to come out in March. . . but leaked online yesterday.

According to the list, these are the best young rappers:

* Doja Cat * Don Toliver * Young Roc * Pardison Fontaine * NLE Choppa * Polo G * Baby Keem * Jack Harlow * BigKlit * Benny the Butcher * Bbymutha * Pop Smoke

But the list is subject to change. If you look closely at the filtered note, it is still in the form of a "draft,quot;, which means that it has not been finalized.

Presumably other rappers can be added to the list. Similarly, the magazine may decide to remove a name from the list.

What do you think of the list?