The list of freshmen 2020 of XXL Magazine is filtered!

Each year, XXL Magazine publishes a list of the best new rappers. The list is supposed to come out in March. . . but leaked online yesterday.
According to the list, these are the best young rappers:
* Doja Cat
* Don Toliver
* Young Roc
* Pardison Fontaine
* NLE Choppa
* Polo G
* Baby Keem
* Jack Harlow
* BigKlit
* Benny the Butcher
* Bbymutha * Pop Smoke
But the list is subject to change. If you look closely at the filtered note, it is still in the form of a "draft,quot;, which means that it has not been finalized.
Presumably other rappers can be added to the list. Similarly, the magazine may decide to remove a name from the list.
What do you think of the list?