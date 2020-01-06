The list of freshmen 2020 of XXL Magazine is filtered!

Each year, XXL Magazine publishes a list of the best new rappers. The list is supposed to come out in March. . . but leaked online yesterday.

According to the list, these are the best young rappers:

* Doja Cat

* Don Toliver

* Young Roc

* Pardison Fontaine

* NLE Choppa

* Polo G

* Baby Keem

* Jack Harlow

* BigKlit

* Benny the Butcher

* Bbymutha * Pop Smoke

