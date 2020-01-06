The guest star of the premiere of This Is Us Big Midseason is John Legend

When This Is Us returns, the Pearson family will join a legendary guest star. Yes, we are talking about John legend.
ME! The news can confirm The voice The coach will appear at the premiere of the fourth season of mid-season, his appearance first mocked in November as a "very special guest,quot;. In a promotion that aired during the 2020 Golden Globes, Legend appears behind a piano.
"Lights and Shadow," the first episode of This Is Us since November 2019, introduces Kevin (Justin Hartley) still looking for romance. Meanwhile, Kate (Chrissy Metz) meets Toby (Chris Sullivan) Crossfit friends and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) travels to Los Angeles to be with Rebecca (Mandy Moore)
The mid-season finale of We are He introduced a new timeline and a new drama. Viewers saw Rebecca lost on Thanksgiving, about a year in the future from today. At that time, Randall and Kevin were not talking.
Meanwhile, this Thanksgiving Day caused Rebecca and Randall to face Rebecca's memory struggles. Also here, Kate saw Toby's phone that included some not-so-great text messages from her Crossfit friends about her.
"I feel like you're walking away. Am I crazy?" Kate asks Toby in advance of the episode on Tuesday, January 14, We are.
The promotion that aired with the Golden Globes also has Randall with Rebecca and Miguel (Jon Huertas) in what looks like a medical office.
So, Legend is one of Toby's friends Crossfit? Is he playing himself? Does Randall find him in a time of need? Rebecca finds it? That remains to be seen.
In addition to Legend, another We are guest stars include Omar Epps, Phylicia Rashad, Marsha Stephanie Blake Y Timothy Omundson. Other Legend performance credits include Men of the soul, La La Land, Curb your enthusiasm, American dreams Y Underground.
We are airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family).