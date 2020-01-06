The Goop Lab Promo by Gwyneth Paltrow finds her inside a vagina

Netflix
Gwyneth PaltrowThe infamous Goop lifestyle site is officially coming to Netflix, and its promotional ad is … interesting.
Monday, the trailer for the next series, titled Goop's lab, was released, along with his first promotional images. The main image presents the Avengers alum of course. But it is Paltrow's environment that has the hustle and bustle of Twitter.
In the photo, the actress sports a big smile in a pink dress while standing in the middle of a pink design that looks a lot like a vagina. In the center of the shot there is a message that says: "Reach new depths,quot;. Yes, you read it correctly.
The photo, of course, has obtained all kinds of responses on Twitter. Some are causing the image and location of Paltrow in it.
"If your vagina has a Gwyneth Paltrow inside, consult your doctor," a user tweeted. Intervened other, "the images of gwyneth paltrow standing inside a vagina and smiling are something that my brain will never leave."
Author Jessica Valenti I wondered if the photo should remind all of the infamous jade eggs that made Goop go viral years ago. (Goop was sued in 2018 for his scientifically unsubstantiated claims that the ovules had healing properties, such as preventing depression and uterine prolapse, regulating menstrual cycles and balancing hormones. The site settled the lawsuit for $ 145,000.)
Like her tweeted, "Is she … is she the jade egg?"
While there are no mentions of jade eggs in the trailer for the next series (which will be released on January 24), there are mentions of exorcisms, therapeutic psychedelics, cold therapy and, of course, orgasms.
As a description of the show obtained by E! The news explains: "From the goop lifestyle and wellness site comes The goop Lab. Organized by Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop Chief Content Officer, Elise Loehnen, the six episode series guides the deeply inquisitive viewer and pushes the limits and exploration of wellness issues. "
"The 30-minute episodes will feature doctors, researchers, alternative health professionals and other experts in mental, physical, spiritual and sexual health," the description continues. "The series will cover topics that include psychedelics, cold therapy, female pleasure, anti-aging, energy and psychic healing. Goop's lab is produced by Paltrow, Elise Loehnen, Shauna Minoprio Y Andrew Fried Y Dane Lillegard of Boardwalk Pictures. "
One thing is for sure, the ads for this show are striking.
