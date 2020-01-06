The Goop Lab Promo by Gwyneth Paltrow finds her inside a vagina

Gwyneth PaltrowThe infamous Goop lifestyle site is officially coming to Netflix, and its promotional ad is … interesting.

Monday, the trailer for the next series, titled Goop's lab, was released, along with his first promotional images. The main image presents the Avengers alum of course. But it is Paltrow's environment that has the hustle and bustle of Twitter.

In the photo, the actress sports a big smile in a pink dress while standing in the middle of a pink design that looks a lot like a vagina. In the center of the shot there is a message that says: "Reach new depths,quot;. Yes, you read it correctly.

The photo, of course, has obtained all kinds of responses on Twitter. Some are causing the image and location of Paltrow in it.

"If your vagina has a Gwyneth Paltrow inside, consult your doctor," a user tweeted. Intervened other, "the images of gwyneth paltrow standing inside a vagina and smiling are something that my brain will never leave."