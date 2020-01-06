The force remains strong with & # 39; Rise of Skywalker & # 39; while & # 39; Grudge & # 39; can't scare

Walt Disney Pictures / Sony Pictures

The last film of & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; It has no rival on the national list, while the terror reboot opens far below after being disapproved by the public with a rare F CinemaScore.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"It still shoots in its third week at the US box office. The film directed by J. J. Abrams has added approximately $ 33.7 million to a current national total of $ 450.8 million to date.

The science fiction film, which has been called the latest installment of the Skywalker saga, also continues to lead the international market, with another $ 50.5 million for a foreign account of $ 468 million. Near crossing the $ 1 billion mark with $ 918.8 million worldwide, "The Rise of Skywalker" is still behind its predecessor "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"He finished his theatrical career with $ 1.3 billion.

The first new release in the new year "Grudge (2020)"He could not scare the reigning champion, since it opens well below the number 4 with an estimated $ 11.3 million. Despite not breaking any record in January, the film's less stellar debut is still on par with his modest budget of $ 10 million.

The horror reboot of the new version of 2004 based on the Japanese horror film "Ju-On: The Grudge" did not receive much love from the public and critics. The moviegoers gave him a rare F CinemaScore, while he has an 18% "rotten" Rotten Tomatoes.

Other remnants remain strong on the national list, with "Jumanji: the next level"Remaining in second place with an additional $ 26.5 million, falling only 24.8% last week."Little Women (2019)"it goes up 4 to 3 with an estimated $ 13.6 million as it saw a slight decrease (19%) compared to last week. It is believed that the Greta GerwigDirected by the film he enjoyed the Golden Globes on Sunday (January 5). While the film was not nominated for best photo, Saoirse Ronan She was the best actress in a drama.

In another part of the table, "Frozen II"It falls two places to number 5 with approximately $ 11.3 million, which is only 33.2% less than last week's gross.

