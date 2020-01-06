The fantasy victory of the former contestant of & # 39; Bachelor & # 39; is investigated of $ 1 million daily

%MINIFYHTML15727c0677dd642ee0a4ba888e8d5f349% %MINIFYHTML15727c0677dd642ee0a4ba888e8d5f3410%

The former "The Bachelor,quot; star, Jade Roper Tolbert, won a $ 1 million daily fantasy football contest last weekend, but he may not be able to enjoy any of his winnings.

Tolbert and her husband, the former contestant of & # 39; Bachelor & # 39; Tanner Tolbert, are being investigated by the daily fantasy website DraftKings for possibly coordinating their game to bypass entry limits and maximize the chances of winning, according to ESPN.

%MINIFYHTML15727c0677dd642ee0a4ba888e8d5f3411% %MINIFYHTML15727c0677dd642ee0a4ba888e8d5f3412%

MORE: Pros and Cons of Cowboys Coaching Rental

The husband and wife duo each presented the maximum of 150 lineups in the "Millionare Maker,quot; contest of DraftKings, but only two of its 300 total lineups were doubled.

The Tolberts said they were not working together to avoid duplicates, and Tanner Tolbert told ESPN that the couple is "sure that DraftKings will determine the same."

"We take the integrity and impartiality of our contests very seriously and are investigating this matter," said a spokesman for DraftKings. said in a sentence.

In the community guidelines of DraftKings, "form complementary teams that serve to work together AND execute a strategy that can create an unfair advantage over the individual game,quot; and "enter the maximum number of entries in a contest, type of contest or event and have A third, regardless of your relationship, that you enter additional entries for you, "are listed as,quot; unacceptable behaviors. "

The Tolbert lineups divided the quarterbacks in action during the wild card weekend. Jade stayed with the QB of the AFC, while Tanner put NFC signals on his teams. Apart from that, many of their alignments were the same.

"I thought Drew Brees and Carson Wentz would have great days," Tanner Tolbert told ESPN. "Obviously, I was wrong. But Jade definitely wanted to go with the other quarterbacks. I think he partly likes rooting against me."