Madrid Spain – Sitting at 2,000 meters above sea level at the southern tip of the province of Teruel, the Javalambre The astrological observation station is said to offer one of the clearest night skies in Europe for star watchers.

But look back at the earth, and there is a bleak reason for the much appreciated shortage of light pollution from Javalambre.

For decades, the population of Teruel has been depleted, and in 2017 some parts had sunk to an average of 1.63 inhabitants per square kilometer, less than that of Lapland in Sweden, internationally famous for being one of the most remote regions of Europe.

And it's not just Teruel. The rural depopulation crisis in Spain has reached a point where five of its regions: Aragon, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and La Rioja constitute 53 percent of its territory, but now they only have 15 percent of its residents.

In the last 50 years, the rural regions of Spain have lost 28 percent of their population, and are now popularly known as the empty Spain – Spain empty. In Teruel, part of Aragon, with a population decline of nine percent in the last decade alone, the loss has been particularly noticeable.

"It is a real environmental, human and historical problem, a disaster for the whole country," Tomás Guitarte tells Al Jazeera.

In the November elections, Guitarte became the first parliamentarian to represent a Spanish political association created specifically to combat rural depopulation. It's called Teruel Existe ("Teruel exists,quot;).

Although the industrial development plans forged by the former Spanish dictator, General Francisco Franco, initiated the process of rural depopulation in the 1960s, Guitarte believes that 40 years of state inaction in democracy after Franco has meant that there has been no reversed

"Recently, when I met the king, I reminded him how when, as crown prince, he had come to Teruel in 2000," he said. "We told him that the biggest problems in the region were depopulation and lack of infrastructure.

"Nineteen years have passed and those problems become even more serious, and places like Teruel run the risk of ending up completely empty."

Guitarte, whose own family left the region when he was 10, "basically because they wanted us to live somewhere, I could get some worthwhile academic qualifications, which was almost impossible at that time in Teruel," says one of the ministers Franco, Cruz Martínez. Esteruelas indicated the underlying intentions of the state towards its region back in 1974 when he opened an educational center.

"More or less he said that if the destiny of the people of Teruel was to emigrate to benefit other regions, we should at least study a little before we leave."

Emigration has not been natural, it was programmed, thanks to the lack of state action, and despite Teruel's well-located geographical location in central Spain Tom Guitarte

"That is the most scandalous: emigration has not been natural, it was programmed, thanks to the lack of state action, and despite the well-located geographical location of Teruel in central Spain."

"That also explains why industrialization took place on the Spanish coast, not in the interior of Teruel. After extracting our natural resources, they were sent away, in what was a form of colonialism," he said.

More than four decades later, the absence of state investment, transportation infrastructure and employment opportunities has done nothing to curb the depopulation process, with Guitarte pointing out the vast areas of Teruel: "about 40 percent still lack some kind of broadband Internet coverage. " – as an example of continuing institutional negligence.

If the socialist leader Pedro Sanchez finally managed to form a government this week, he has promised universal broadband throughout Spain, as well as intensifying rural medical care.

But the most surprising example of the abandonment of Teruel is surely the transport sector. Spain is famous for having the greatest length of high-speed railways per capita in the world, but when the connection of high-speed trains from Madrid to Valencia was built in the early 2000s, the pleas for it to pass through Teruel fell into deaf ears.

As for the two-way railway offered in compensation, it has never been built, while a video published by Teruel exists in 2018 of a tractor that advances the only ultra-slow train in the province, which travels at about 30 km / h, remains A Spanish social network hit.

The repeated requests for comments made to the Ministry of Transport and Development of Spain for this report were unsuccessful.

Sick of empty promises, Guitarte's decision to go to Madrid as a deputy followed a kind of epiphany.

"We realized that we need to be in the seat of power to do anything," he said. "We have had demonstrations, we have signed petitions. They have not worked. Entering Parliament, with the support of the people, feels like Teruel's last dice roll."

Almost 600 kilometers (370 miles) further south, in the small town of Torvizcon in Andalusia, physiotherapist Adrian Moron Sanchez, 31, tells Al Jazeera how the population here has collapsed since it was growing.

"When I was a child there were 1,200 people in the town," says Morón Sánchez. "Now that has been cut in half to 673, and many people from the other villages here tell me that the same type of population decline has also happened in their cities."

Climate change, he says, accompanied by increasingly harsh weather and heavy frosts has played a role in mass emigration "because almond and olive crops have been bad, and a construction company went bankrupt in 2012."

"It's really sad, when I return, I walk through streets that were once full of life, but now they are dying standing."

People want to stay in the villages; it's a matter of how and what they get in return Maria andres

Any plan to slow depopulation requires spending in isolated areas to help retain people in these small communities.

"There must be much more investment and subsidies offered by the regional government for small-scale local agroecological businesses or crafts as a way to ensure that the benefits, financial or otherwise, remain in the villages," says Maria Andres, an activist. with the environmental movement in pro-environmental action.

He worked for 15 years on an extensive livestock project in Cuenca, in central Spain, and says that "people want to stay in the villages; it's about how and what they get in return."

In the battle against depopulation, some places like Pescueza, a small town of only 172 people in the western region of Extremadura, have developed a strategy called Stay with us ("Stay with us,quot;) making it as attractive as possible to its elderly citizens, who represent 65 percent of the inhabitants.

With a new day center, free special vehicles for retirees, handrails on the smaller slope, even non-slip paint, the town has seen a rebound not only in its senior citizens but throughout the generations.

No less than 14 children have been born in the village in the last seven years since the day center opened, after 17 years without any birth.

"Our project would work well for smaller cities with populations of less than 1,000," Andrés Rodríguez, mayor of Pescueza, told Al Jazeera. With only 1.3 percent of the population of Spain living in villages of less than 500 people, "(here) is where the biggest problem is in Spain empty it's now, "he said." It would help them bloom again. "

But the central government's policies that try to stop the growth of the dying regions of Spain still seem to be lacking, activists say.

"Depopulation is a very serious problem for Spain; more important than the questions of Catalonia or the Basque Country: the areas involved (in the depopulation crisis) are more than half of the country's territory," concluded Guitarte.

"The state itself has generated this problem of two Spain, the & # 39; developed Spain & # 39; and the & # 39; empty Spain & # 39 ;. Now we need some kind of political action by the state to correct the balance,quot; .