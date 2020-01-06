The director of & # 39; Knives Out & # 39; is already developing a script for a sequel

%MINIFYHTML89da76217daee611f704d4da775a13cf9% %MINIFYHTML89da76217daee611f704d4da775a13cf10%

Lionsgate

Rian Johnson has reportedly revealed plans for a follow-up of the murder mystery movie at a party prior to the Golden Globes, with claims that Daniel Craig is eager to reprise his role.

Rian Johnson plans to film a sequel to his hit murder mystery movie "Knives outside"in 2020.

The comic thriller, starring a cast that includes Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis Y Toni Collette It raised nearly $ 250 million (£ 190 million) worldwide with a budget of $ 40 million (£ 30.4 million).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson revealed plans for quick follow-up at a party prior to the Golden Globes on Saturday (January 4), claiming he already has a script in development.

Johnson's producing partner, Ram Bergman, also shared that Craig was eager to repeat the central role of private detective Benoit Blanc in the sequel.

"Daniel had a lot of fun doing it and wants to do more," Bergman said.

According to the publication, Joe Drake, president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, is "eager" to read a script.

The "Looper"The filmmaker previously revealed that he liked working with actor 007 so much that he would love to return to the role.

"I was very excited to do it," Johnson told Variety. "I never write with any actor in mind. They just break your heart. I just wrote the character very directly. I gave him a southern accent (USA) to turn it into a fish out of the water. Daniel was the first on my list, but I didn't think it was available. "

Craig is ready to end his season playing James Bond in "No time to die", which opens in April.