The Cricket debate: can South Africa achieve a record of persecution in the second test? The | Cricket News





Pieter Malan hit an inaugural test of fifty in his debut for South Africa and remains undefeated in 63 not out

South Africa has a record of 126-2, and still requires another 312 races to achieve a test record of 438; so can they do it?

That was in discussion about the latest episode of The Cricket Debate, with former England batters Alec Stewart and Vikram Solanki evaluating South Africa's chances of achieving the unthinkable in the second Test against England in Cape Town.

Listen to The cricket debate below or download here …

"I can't see it happen," Stewart said. "Of course, the records are there to be beaten, they have players who have hit a lot in the past, but history says they won't do it; I would be absolutely amazed if South Africa approached."

"If South Africa is going to have lunch having lost only one more gate, the night watchman, I don't see them winning the game, but they will believe that maybe they can save the game."

"But England must be the favorite. They may only have two wickets, but they had a very good day. They are leading the game."

"Can you get the first wickets in the early morning tomorrow and then count that second new ball and really hit it at home? England has to do everything possible to get those eight wickets and return to 1-1 in the series ".

Solanki agreed with his former teammate from Surrey and England, adding: "Just the fact that it is a world record chase, the pressure they will be subjected to, I think it will be very difficult."

"The only possibility is if someone like Quinton de Kock plays with his skin and makes someone stay with him, like Faf du Plessis or Rassie van der Dussen."

"Tomorrow, England needs James Anderson to start where he left off, the ball receding, and Dom Bess to stay constant, work in an area and pressure South African hitters."

"Everything wrapped before tea."

Also in The Cricket Debate, Stewart and Solanki discussed …

The last Jimmy Anderson wicket of Zubayr Hamza and how decisive it could be

The role of Offspinner Dom Bess on the last day of the test

Stewart's pride for Surrey's former first game, Dom Sibley.

The impressive entries of Ben Stokes of 72 of 47 balls

The strange tactics of South Africa do not take the new ball at the beginning of the day

Watch the fifth day of the second Test between South Africa and England, live at Sky Sports Cricket from 8 am Tuesday.