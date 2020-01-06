The Cowboys hire Mike McCarthy to replace Jason Garrett as head coach, according to a report

The confusing odyssey of the Cowboys head coach seems to have come to an end.

On Monday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that the Cowboys agreed to reach an agreement with Mike McCarthy to become the new head coach in Dallas.

The report comes less than 24 hours after the Cowboys officially separated from Jason Garrett, who had been the Cowboys head coach since 2011. Garrett was the interim head coach of Dallas in 2010, replacing a fired Wade Phillips .

Garrett was relieved of his duties after a disappointing 8-8 season during which some believed the Cowboys had a chance at the Super Bowl. They missed the chance to win the division in week 17.

The new HC Mike McCarthy of the Cowboys stayed at Jerry Jones' house on Saturday night, according to the source. "Once you stay at Jerrry's house, he doesn't lose his man," the source said. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2020

McCarthy, who stayed out a year after entertaining jobs in the low season of 2019, trained the Packers between 2005 and 2018, which led to his dismissal during the 2018 season. McCarthy has a Super Bowl championship on his resume , winning Super Bowl 45 against the Steelers, and his record is 125-77-2, not including a 10-8 playoff record.

The end of McCarthy with the Packers came amid reports that the relationship between head coach and quarterback Aaron Rodgers had deteriorated, and is detailed in an extensive report of the Bleacher Report.