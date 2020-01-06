The city of Birmingham accused of breach of EFL financial regulations | Soccer news

Birmingham was deducted nine points by the EFL last season and could face an additional deduction







The city of Birmingham has been accused of breaching EFL regulations and could face a point deduction for the second time in so many years.

The EFL attacked City in nine points in March and the league imposed a business plan on them.

It has been discovered that the side of the Sky Bet Championship has not complied with the plan introduced in 2018 due to the bad financial status of the club.

"The club confirms that it has been accused of breach of the EFL Regulations in relation to a business plan imposed on us in the 2018/19 season," reads a statement from Birmingham.

"The club denies the charge and we await the outcome of the ongoing disciplinary proceedings."

"We will not comment further at this time."

The original EFL statement in 2018 determined that the club had recorded losses exceeding the amount allowed between 2015/16 and 2017/18 and included a restriction on the new signings.

The Pep Clotet team is ranked 18th in the table, six points above the relegation zone, but has lost five of its last six league games.