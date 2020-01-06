The Chhapaak team goes out for promotions in the capital





Deepika chose a pink powder suit for her day at the promotions and the diva looked like a true blue stunner with a pair of tight-fitting pants and a turtleneck by Emilia Wickstead. Vikrant looked more elegant than ever with ash blue pants, an impeccable white turtle neck to fight the cold and an elegant coat on the top. Check out the latest photos of the Chhapaak team promoting the movie. Chhapaak arrives in theaters on January 10 of this year.

Director Meghna Gulzar returns with another moving story and this time starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. Chhapaak is based on the life of the survivor of an acid attack Laxmi Agarwal and his fight for justice. Deepika will be seen portraying her on the big screen, while Vikrant plays her partner. After promoting the movie in Lucknow yesterday, the film team moved to New Delhi today. The triggers shot Deepika, Vikrant, Meghna and Laxmi in the capital.