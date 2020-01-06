The cheek of the ruined patient grows & # 39; & # 39; pubic hair & # 39; & # 39; after skin grafting

"It's interesting why they chose him from the groin," says Dubrow. "Because there are so many places (from which to extract tissue). They could have done the back, the abdomen … obviously you wouldn't do the armpit."

Crystal does not remember her previous doctor's warning about unusual postoperative hair growth. And yet, "the hair began to grow,quot; shortly after the procedure, remember.

"So, you have pubic hair on your face," says Dr. Nassif, to which Crystal confirms: "Yes. Literal pubic hair."

