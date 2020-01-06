The cheek of the ruined patient grows & # 39; & # 39; pubic hair & # 39; & # 39; after skin grafting

What name of plastic surgery went wrong here?
In this baffling clip tonight Botched episode, bite of victim dog and exquisitely cold new mother Crystal It explains how the lower region of the hair follicles ended up adhering to his right cheek. As the potential patient tells Drs. Paul Nassif Y Terry Dubrow, the false doctor step began with an overactive pit bull that attacked her at age nine.
According to the recommendation of the emergency room doctor, Crystal waited for the wound to heal (more or less, he says, the appearance of "open,quot; laceration resembled "Freddy Krueger's face,quot;) before undergoing a reconstructive surgery. The surgeon suggested using "groin,quot; tissue to replace the missing meat, a decision that sounds suspicious to the layman and baffles Botched doctors anyway.
"It's interesting why they chose him from the groin," says Dubrow. "Because there are so many places (from which to extract tissue). They could have done the back, the abdomen … obviously you wouldn't do the armpit."
Crystal does not remember her previous doctor's warning about unusual postoperative hair growth. And yet, "the hair began to grow,quot; shortly after the procedure, remember.
"So, you have pubic hair on your face," says Dr. Nassif, to which Crystal confirms: "Yes. Literal pubic hair."
Perhaps even more disturbing than the scenario itself are Dubrow's concerns about fixing it. Listen to their main conclusions after sitting with Crystal in the full clip above!
