The bombing of Mogadishu took the lives of the "best and brightest,quot;

MOGADISHU, Somalia: Amran Kasim Ahmed and Abshir Mohamed Abukar were the kind of bright young people around whom Somalia hoped to build their future: university students working in health sciences, in a battered country with a critical shortage of workers in the Health.

Their aspirations went off on December 28, when a truck loaded with explosives detonated at a busy intersection in Mogadishu, the capital. The terrorist group Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed 82 people, including Ahmed and Abukar, and wounded 150 others, according to the government.

Even in the face of rising airstrikes and US defections, the Shabab, an Islamist militant group linked to al Qaeda, has become powerful in recent years, expanding its bomb manufacturing operations and carrying out a series of bold attacks. in East Africa. On Sunday, he killed a member of the United States service and two US military contractors in an attack on a Kenyan military base in Manda Bay, on the coast of the Indian Ocean.