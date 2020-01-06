The bombing of Mogadishu took the lives of the "best and brightest,quot;

MOGADISHU, Somalia: Amran Kasim Ahmed and Abshir Mohamed Abukar were the kind of bright young people around whom Somalia hoped to build their future: university students working in health sciences, in a battered country with a critical shortage of workers in the Health.
Their aspirations went off on December 28, when a truck loaded with explosives detonated at a busy intersection in Mogadishu, the capital. The terrorist group Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed 82 people, including Ahmed and Abukar, and wounded 150 others, according to the government.
Even in the face of rising airstrikes and US defections, the Shabab, an Islamist militant group linked to al Qaeda, has become powerful in recent years, expanding its bomb manufacturing operations and carrying out a series of bold attacks. in East Africa. On Sunday, he killed a member of the United States service and two US military contractors in an attack on a Kenyan military base in Manda Bay, on the coast of the Indian Ocean.
For almost a decade, a sense of optimism has taken over Somalia after a generation of chaos, when a central government backed by the United Nations took over, new businesses opened up as elegant coffee shops and an incipient technological scene increased despite the odds.
However, progress has been fragile, as Al Shabab has done. He continued to strengthen and flex his military might in recent years. The relentless onslaught of the group in civil and government establishments in Mogadishu has killed legislators, officials, businessmen, journalists and, last July, the mayor of Mogadishu, Abdirahman Omar Osman.
In the attack on December 28, 16 of the dead and another 18 seriously injured were students from the University of Benadir, mostly young women studying science, in a country where very few women have access to higher education.
"We are losing the best and the brightest," said Sahra Mire Mohamed, a teacher in Benadir. The loss of so much promise, he said, is "a great tragedy."
Ms. Ahmed, 22, was at the top of her class and harbored dreams of modernizing Somalia's weakened health system. On her daily 10-mile bus ride to school, she and her fellow students joked and made fun of each other.
When she learned that Ms. Ahmed was among the victims, Ms. Mohamed said she went to the hospital and asked to see the body to make sure that one of her favorite and most promising students was really gone.
Abukar, 23, the only one of the seven siblings who finished high school and attended college, was described as a great and dedicated student who loved sports. His family hoped that one day he would improve his low income and help relocate them from the three-room metal cabin they called home.
"It was the best hope this family had," said his father, Mohamed Abukar. "But Allah gave it to us first and took it again."
All they have left is a table full of notebooks full of their cursive handwriting and certificates celebrating their achievements.
"We know that one day we will die, but you will never want to believe that your own son will be killed in an explosion," said the elder Mr. Abukar.
A week passed before mid-semester exams began, and the students were eager to arrive on campus to begin preparation. Traveling in two minibuses during the morning rush hour, they were crossing a busy intersection known as the Ex-Control Junction when the explosion swept through traffic and a wall broke out of a police station and a tax collection center.
Pieces of victims' bodies and exploded textbooks mixed with sand, stone and metal scraps scattered around the intersection. The attack, The worst in Somalia in more than two years, left countless families, friends and colleagues struggling to understand how much you could lose meaningless once again.
Somalia has been at war for almost three decades, shaken first by the battle between the leaders of the clans and then by violent extremism. For most of that time, he did not have a central government, followed by a government with tenuous control and limited power.
To reinforce security and prevent attacks, the authorities have resorted to the unusual measure of barricades or the total closure of the main roads in Mogadishu. However, the deadly violence in the city has continued incessantly, nullifying the spirit of the people suffered and leaving them wondering who the next victim will be.
The students of the University of Benadir who were killed and mutilated at the Ex Control intersection were heading to the Dr. Shahid Campus outside the city. The campus is named after a Somali doctor and scholar, Mohamed Adam Warsame, popularly known as Shahid, who was one of the founders of the university in 2002.
In December 2009, Dr. Warsame was among the 25 people killed when a suicide bomber from Shabab pointed to a graduation from Benadir. The doctor's son, Duale, who survived that day, He was killed in a terrorist attack at a major hotel in Mogadishu in 2016.
"It's a recurring tragedy," said another son of Dr. Warsame, Rage, who is now the dean of students in Benadir. Reflecting on past and present losses, he said there was no other option than "being patient, working hard and producing the next cadre of doctors and leaders."
However, his optimism belies the growing frustration with the authorities, which many Somalis say they have not done enough to learn from the past or improve emergency preparedness and response. The government has been subject to particular scrutiny recently, as floods have killed dozens of people and a locust plague has razed crops and grazing lands.
With a fleet of 15 vehicles, Aamin Ambulance is the only free ambulance service that serves more than 2 million people in Mogadishu. However, its founder, Abdulkadir Adan, said two of his new ambulances have been trapped in the port of Mogadishu for six months due to bureaucracy.
"We have communicated with the local government on numerous occasions, but nothing has happened," said Adan. "In a city that suffers regular attacks with bombs and has many medical emergencies, we need to have as many ambulances as we can."
Abdihakim Ainte has led multiple civil efforts to help victims and their families. He said it was important not to feel stunned by disasters: remember each victim as a real person and honor the meaning and context of their lives.
“We have to say:‘ Enough is enough. If you kill another student, you kill us all, "said Mr. Ainte, who is now working on a campaign to commemorate the students of Benadir." We cannot have the same tragedy that happens to students at the same university After a decade. We cannot remain silent. "
At the scene of the attack, between the rubble and the shattered frame of a vehicle, a police officer echoed Mr. Ainte's concerns. "I have lost so many officers fighting the terrorists, but nobody remembers them," he said. "Everyone goes ahead."
However, for Benadir students who lost their classmates, continuing as always will be difficult. A week after the attack, Salma Ali Hashi says he still can't believe he won't share jokes with Ms. Ahmed on the daily trip.
"We were two people united by education," Hashi said. "I still can't believe I'm dead."
