The best moments of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler: Look!

Kristin Cavallari Y Jay cutler Know how to put the real thing on reality television.

During Very gentlemanlyThey are two seasons, lifelong love affairs have given fans an internal look at their relationship. Fortunately, E! viewers will get more from Kristin and Jay as Very cavallari will return for season 3 on Thursday, January 9 at 9 p.m.

That means more LOL-worthy moments between the retired NFL star and tycoon Uncommon James. Previously, Cutler had stitches when he said he "chose 98 percent,quot; of Cavallari's appearance.

"No, you don't,quot; The hills veteran replied at the time.

"Do people know what style you like?" the father of three more joked.

Like E! Readers surely know, Cavallari and Cutler got married on June 8, 2013 in their hometown of Nashville, TN. They have three children together, including children. Camden jack, Jaxon Wyatt and daughter Saylor James.