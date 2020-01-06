The best moments of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler: Look!

Kristin Cavallari Y Jay cutler Know how to put the real thing on reality television.

During Very gentlemanlyThey are two seasons, lifelong love affairs have given fans an internal look at their relationship. Fortunately, E! viewers will get more from Kristin and Jay as Very cavallari will return for season 3 on Thursday, January 9 at 9 p.m.

That means more LOL-worthy moments between the retired NFL star and tycoon Uncommon James. Previously, Cutler had stitches when he said he "chose 98 percent,quot; of Cavallari's appearance.

"No, you don't,quot; The hills veteran replied at the time.

"Do people know what style you like?" the father of three more joked.

Like E! Readers surely know, Cavallari and Cutler got married on June 8, 2013 in their hometown of Nashville, TN. They have three children together, including children. Camden jack, Jaxon Wyatt and daughter Saylor James.

Since the two have been married for more than five years, it is not surprising that they form such a good team. Case in point: Cutler once helped Cavallari prepare to fire a bad employee.

"This is real life," Cutler joked after channeling a rebel employee. "I am preparing you for the worst."

Not everything is work for these two, since they have made sure to make some time for each other. Who could forget the couple's sweet getaway to Mexico?

For all this and more, be sure to see the most real moments of Kristin and Jay's married couple in the video above and scroll through their sweet photos below!

Season 3 of Very cavallari opens on Thursday, January 9 at 9 p.m., only at E!

Instagram

A very cheerful Cavallari

"So we filmed a small Christmas special that airs this Sunday night at E! A Very Merry Cavallari," Kristin announced in this festive post. "A little preview before the season comes out on January 9!"

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Date night

Kristin and Jay attend a NASCAR event dressed up.

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Instagram

Instagram

That's Amore

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Instagram

Instagram

Tourist couple

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Instagram

Instagram

Sunday PDA

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Instagram

Instagram

River Romance

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Instagram

Instagram

Solidarity Spouse

"Surreal moment. I took Jay to see our shipping warehouse for the first time and I'm still impressed. Sometimes I have to pinch myself. @Uncommonjames @littlejamesclothing,quot;

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Instagram

Instagram

Coordinating couple

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Instagram

Instagram

Wine time

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Couples retreat

"#AboutLastNight … Mexico Edition,quot;.

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Pool time

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Instagram

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

Personality Photo

"The new episode of @verycavallari is tonight! Jay loves Sunday nights at E!"

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Cape cuties

The lovebirds enjoy a romantic dinner at Flora Farms during a vacation in Cab San Lucas, Mexico.

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

R,amp;R

"Working hard or just working? @Verycavallari,quot;

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Christmas holidays

"Friend of permanent vacations,quot;.

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Turkey Day

"Turkey, leather and wine,quot;.

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Halloween fueled by wine

"I wouldn't have done it without the wine to go."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Travel Trio

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Meet cute

"I met this guy 8 years ago today. Where is the time going?! ❤️."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Desert style

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Squad Objectives

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Girls beach

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Wedding Date Forever

"Celebrating love last night!"

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Happy Anniversary

"Ohhh to be young. 5 years of marriage to him."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Happy birthday jay

"Birthday Boiiiiiii. Yes, I know I'm covered in dog hair. I really don't care."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Cape wabo

"Back to reality and just a picture of us without children. From my adolescence to marry 3 children, Cabo will always be my favorite."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Casual valentine's day

"Without makeup, bare feet, red wine. My kind of Valentine's Day."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Date night

"My date for the store launch party @uncommonjames last night."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Beach Please

"The end of another chapter. Feeling very grateful for the last months. Thank you @miamidolphins for taking care of me and my family so much. Back home and this time we will take Jay with us #ItsBeenRealFL."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Christmas kisses

"Beard and all the #MerryChristmas,quot;.

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Football family

"Yesterday I found this guy #London #NFLinLondon #FinsUp."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Miami or bust

"And he left … but this time as a dolphin so excited for my man on this next trip #MiamiDolphins: Cam Cutler."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Sunset Lovin & # 39;

"However, these Montana sunsets."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Desert man

"Me and my desert man."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Baating babes

"I had the best birthday of my life and it was all thanks to this guy. He not only planned a big surprise party, but also planned a,quot; surprise "trip to Mexico with some of my closest friends. Thank you, honey. … you will probably never see this. "

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

30 and flirtatious

"This is the only somewhat decent photo I have of last night (and we are both clearly sober), but Jay really did his best for my 30th birthday. He organized the most amazing surprise party and made me feel so special and loved and I I will always be grateful for this man, my family and all my amazing friends. I am the luckiest girl in the world to have such incredible people in my life. "

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Twinning

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Ride or die

"Happy anniversary to my man! I really love him more and more and there is no one else with whom he prefers to be on this wild journey."

What is your favorite moment of Kristin and Jay?

