The best moments of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler: Look!

Kristin Cavallari Y Jay cutler Know how to put the real thing on reality television.
During Very gentlemanlyThey are two seasons, lifelong love affairs have given fans an internal look at their relationship. Fortunately, E! viewers will get more from Kristin and Jay as Very cavallari will return for season 3 on Thursday, January 9 at 9 p.m.
That means more LOL-worthy moments between the retired NFL star and tycoon Uncommon James. Previously, Cutler had stitches when he said he "chose 98 percent,quot; of Cavallari's appearance.
"No, you don't,quot; The hills veteran replied at the time.
"Do people know what style you like?" the father of three more joked.
Like E! Readers surely know, Cavallari and Cutler got married on June 8, 2013 in their hometown of Nashville, TN. They have three children together, including children. Camden jack, Jaxon Wyatt and daughter Saylor James.
Since the two have been married for more than five years, it is not surprising that they form such a good team. Case in point: Cutler once helped Cavallari prepare to fire a bad employee.
"This is real life," Cutler joked after channeling a rebel employee. "I am preparing you for the worst."
Not everything is work for these two, since they have made sure to make some time for each other. Who could forget the couple's sweet getaway to Mexico?
For all this and more, be sure to see the most real moments of Kristin and Jay's married couple in the video above and scroll through their sweet photos below!
Season 3 of Very cavallari opens on Thursday, January 9 at 9 p.m., only at E!
A very cheerful Cavallari
"So we filmed a small Christmas special that airs this Sunday night at E! A Very Merry Cavallari," Kristin announced in this festive post. "A little preview before the season comes out on January 9!"
Date night
Kristin and Jay attend a NASCAR event dressed up.
That's Amore
Tourist couple
Sunday PDA
River Romance
Solidarity Spouse
"Surreal moment. I took Jay to see our shipping warehouse for the first time and I'm still impressed. Sometimes I have to pinch myself. @Uncommonjames @littlejamesclothing,quot;
Coordinating couple
Wine time
Couples retreat
"#AboutLastNight … Mexico Edition,quot;.
Pool time
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
Personality Photo
"The new episode of @verycavallari is tonight! Jay loves Sunday nights at E!"
Cape cuties
The lovebirds enjoy a romantic dinner at Flora Farms during a vacation in Cab San Lucas, Mexico.
R,amp;R
"Working hard or just working? @Verycavallari,quot;
Christmas holidays
"Friend of permanent vacations,quot;.
Turkey Day
"Turkey, leather and wine,quot;.
Halloween fueled by wine
"I wouldn't have done it without the wine to go."
Travel Trio
Meet cute
"I met this guy 8 years ago today. Where is the time going?! ❤️."
Desert style
Squad Objectives
Girls beach
Wedding Date Forever
"Celebrating love last night!"
Happy Anniversary
"Ohhh to be young. 5 years of marriage to him."
Happy birthday jay
"Birthday Boiiiiiii. Yes, I know I'm covered in dog hair. I really don't care."
Cape wabo
"Back to reality and just a picture of us without children. From my adolescence to marry 3 children, Cabo will always be my favorite."
Casual valentine's day
"Without makeup, bare feet, red wine. My kind of Valentine's Day."
Date night
"My date for the store launch party @uncommonjames last night."
Beach Please
"The end of another chapter. Feeling very grateful for the last months. Thank you @miamidolphins for taking care of me and my family so much. Back home and this time we will take Jay with us #ItsBeenRealFL."
Christmas kisses
"Beard and all the #MerryChristmas,quot;.
Football family
"Yesterday I found this guy #London #NFLinLondon #FinsUp."
Miami or bust
"And he left … but this time as a dolphin so excited for my man on this next trip #MiamiDolphins: Cam Cutler."
Sunset Lovin & # 39;
"However, these Montana sunsets."
Desert man
"Me and my desert man."
Baating babes
"I had the best birthday of my life and it was all thanks to this guy. He not only planned a big surprise party, but also planned a,quot; surprise "trip to Mexico with some of my closest friends. Thank you, honey. … you will probably never see this. "
30 and flirtatious
"This is the only somewhat decent photo I have of last night (and we are both clearly sober), but Jay really did his best for my 30th birthday. He organized the most amazing surprise party and made me feel so special and loved and I I will always be grateful for this man, my family and all my amazing friends. I am the luckiest girl in the world to have such incredible people in my life. "
Twinning
Ride or die
"Happy anniversary to my man! I really love him more and more and there is no one else with whom he prefers to be on this wild journey."
