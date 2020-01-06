The 76ers are still unsure of how to expand the game of Ben Simmons

Brett Brown has said on multiple occasions that he wants Ben Simmons to shoot regularly from behind the goal. Simmons has tried five triples this season.

The apparent disconnect between the 76ers coach and the skilled ball handler looms over a successful team. Philadelphia improved to 24-14 with its 120-113 victory over the Thunder on Monday night.

Before the contest, Brown charged the blame for the lack of Simmons bridges, but did not provide a plan to correct the course.

"Obviously, I have failed, and it is something we are all aware of, and this is one of these things that will never go away," Brown told reporters. "The attention he has received is remarkable. But I guess I helped feed him, and I have it, and I have to help him find this, and most importantly, he has to find himself."

Simmons has been criticized by those inside and outside the Philadelphia organization for not evolving his game to include long-range shots, which remains his singular but dazzling weakness.

He played well against Thunder following Brown's public message, scoring 17 points, grabbing 15 boards and delivering eight assists. The effort kept him on an All-Star trajectory.

But Simmons did not try a triple in Monday night's game.