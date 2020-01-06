The & # 39; Parasite & # 39; de Bong Joon-ho was hailed as best film by the National Society of Film Critics

NEON

Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig wins Best Director for & # 39; Little Women & # 39 ;, and Antonio Banderas and Mary Kay Place take home actor trophies for their work on & # 39; Pain and Glory & # 39; and & # 39; Diane & # 39 ;.

"Parasite"has been named Best Film of the past year by members of the National Society of Film Critics of the United States.

The South Korean film also earned director Bong Joon-ho and his co-writer Han Jin won the Best Screenplay award, as the votes were counted at a meeting in New York on Saturday (January 4).

Antonio Banderas He was awarded the Best Actor Award for his work in "Pain and glory", Mary Kay Place he took home the honor of Best Actress for the drama "Diane", and compliments of support went to Brad Pitt for "Once upon a time in Hollywood"Y Laura Dern for "Marriage history"Y"Little Women (2019)".

There was also high praise for the "Little Women" Greta Gerwig, who won the Best Director award.

The winners of the National Society of Film Critics of 2019: