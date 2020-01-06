The "24 Hour Rule,quot; by Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin can help build trust

When it comes to therapy, Jana Kramer It is all in.

For those who listen to iHeartRadio & # 39; s To complain podcast, you have probably heard the country singer talk about her experiences with her husband Mike Caussin.

Monday's episode was no different when the first One tree hill Star checked listeners' emails.

"How to rebuild trust when even your love is a trigger," asked one person.

According to Jana, trusting her husband has been a process that doesn't happen overnight. "However, that's what I've always tried to find. How to rebuild trust? I think it's only time," he shared. "Time and much therapy and a lot of demonstrative, consistent and rigorous honesty."