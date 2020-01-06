The "24 Hour Rule,quot; by Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin can help build trust

Todd Williamson / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank through Getty Images
When it comes to therapy, Jana Kramer It is all in.
For those who listen to iHeartRadio & # 39; s To complain podcast, you have probably heard the country singer talk about her experiences with her husband Mike Caussin.
Monday's episode was no different when the first One tree hill Star checked listeners' emails.
"How to rebuild trust when even your love is a trigger," asked one person.
According to Jana, trusting her husband has been a process that doesn't happen overnight. "However, that's what I've always tried to find. How to rebuild trust? I think it's only time," he shared. "Time and much therapy and a lot of demonstrative, consistent and rigorous honesty."
Jana continued: "One thing we learned from therapy is the 24-hour rule. You have 24 hours. If you lie, (you have time) to come back and say," I was wrong. That was a lie "and that shows change. That shows some honesty. That shows a little growth. Get therapy because it's worth it."
This week's new episode introduced the Olympic gymnast Shawn johnson Y How to stop losing your life with your children Author Carla naumburg. One person absent from the conversation was Jana's husband, Mike.
Although the former NFL player is a regular co-presenter on the show, some listeners wonder if his absence has to do with the ongoing speculation around his marriage.
Last week, rumors emerged that there could be problems when Jana removed (and then added again) any trace of Mike from his biography on social media. There was also a cryptic message on Instagram that said: "2019. Ur is coming to a very interesting end … and for now, all I have to say is … Time heals all wounds."
But according to one source, "they have had ups and downs and expect 2020 to be a strong year."
