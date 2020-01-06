Tensions between the United States and Iran after the murder of Soleimani: all the latest updates | Iran news

Funeral processions to honor Qassem Soleimani, an important Iranian military commander who was killed last week in a US air strike in Baghdad, are underway in Iran.

Soleimani, the head from I ranthe elite Quds force, He was killed along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces of Iraq (PMF), or Hashd al-Shaabi, an Iran-backed umbrella organization comprising several militias. Several other people also died in Friday's attack.

The US measure has led to the conviction of leaders and officials who fear that tensions in the region may increase dramatically. Iran's supreme leader, Ali Hosseini Khamenei, warned that "a strong reprisal is waiting." On Saturday, US President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites "very hard,quot; if Iran attacked US citizens or assets.

Monday, January 6

The United States and Israel face the & # 39; dark day & # 39 ;: Soleimani's daughter

Zeinab Soleimani, the daughter of the murdered general, told the crowds at her father's funeral processions in Tehran that the United States and Israel faced a "dark day,quot; for their death.

"Crazy Trump, don't think it all ended with my father's martyrdom," he said in a speech broadcast on state television.

The new head of the Quds Force says his goal is to eliminate the US. UU.

Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, tThe new Quds Force commander said his goal was to expel the United States from the region in the wake of the murder of Soleimani.

"We promise to continue the path of the martyr Soleimani with the same force … and the only compensation for us would be to eliminate the United States from the region," said Qaani, quoted by state radio.

Sunday, January 5

Trump reiterates threat against Iran's cultural sites

Trump insisted on Sunday that Iranian cultural sites were a fair game for the US military, rejecting concerns within his own administration that doing so would constitute a war crime under international law.

The president first raised the possibility of attacking Iranian cultural sites in a tweet on Saturday in which he said the United States had 52 targets in its sights.

Talking to reporters when he returned to Washington on a Florida vacation, he repeated the threat.

"They are allowed to kill our people," Trump said. "They are allowed to torture and maim our people. They are allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we are not allowed to touch their cultural sites? It doesn't work that way."

Trump threatens Iraq's sanctions after lawmakers ask US troops to leave

Trump threatened sanctions against Baghdad on Sunday after the Iraqi parliament asked US troops to leave the country.

Speaking on Air Force One, Trump said that if Iraq asked the US forces to leave and it was not done in a friendly manner, "we will impose sanctions on them as they had never seen before. It will make Iranian sanctions seem somewhat tame."

He also said that Iraq would have to pay the cost of the air base.

"We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base," he said. "The construction cost billions of dollars, long before my time. We will not leave unless they pay us for it."

Nader Hashemi, director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Denver, told Al Jazeera that Trump's comments were cause for concern.

"This is someone who is completely surrounded by war hawks, is driven by his ego and is in a re-election campaign," said Hashemi. "I think he's calculating that this kind of hard rhetoric plays well with his domestic base."

France, Great Britain, Germany: Iran must refrain from violence and respect the nuclear agreement

France, Britain and Germany called on Iran to refrain from any violent action and respect the agreements established in the JCPOA 2015 nuclear agreement with the world powers.

The three countries also stressed the importance of reducing tensions in Iraq and Iran, and reaffirmed their determination to fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS).

"We reaffirm our commitment to continue the fight against the Islamic State, which remains a priority. It is essential that we maintain the coalition in this regard. We call on the Iraqi authorities to continue providing the necessary support to the coalition." Three said in a statement.

"We are ready to continue discussions with all parties to help reduce tensions and restore stability in the region."

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said he was expected to hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in the coming days.

