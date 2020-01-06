Tears, cries of revenge when Tehran says goodbye to Soleimani | I ran

Tehran, Iran – The remains of Qassem Soleimani, head of the country's elite Quds Force. who was killed in a US air strike, arrived in Tehran on Monday after a day of funeral processions in the cities of Ahvaz and Mashhad, which saw hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people take to the streets in a burst of pain and rage.

The reception of Soleimani's murder on Friday has already been compared to the burial of the first Iran. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini, who died of natural causes and was buried in Tehran in 1989. Millions of people took to the streets that day, in what was then described as the largest funeral procession in modern Iranian history.

Iranian leaders have promised "severe revenge,quot; in response to the murder of Soleimani, which has caused a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

Abbas Aslani of the Center for Strategic Studies in the Middle East, a group of experts near the Iranian president's office, said Soleimani's assassination has caused the Iranians to "gather around the flag."

In the Valisr square in Tehran, a large red banner, covering several floors of a medium-rise building, showed a white silhouette of Soleimani. "Your blood defies any adversary," said an inscription in English orUnder his image.

In the Tehran subway, passengers were heard singing: "No commitment, no surrender."

Soleimani's remains were originally scheduled to arrive in Tehran on Sunday night. But the ceremony in Mashhad was delayed for hours due to the size of the crowd that showed up and paid tribute at the Imam Reza Shrine, the heart of Shia faith in Iran.

On Monday, in Tehran, a sea of ​​men, dressed in black suits and women dressed in black, awaited the arrival of the remains of Soleimani, while the speakers blew mourning hymns. A traffic jam has formed at the intersections leading to the great unfinished mosque, named after Khomeini, where the current supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, led the prayers for Soleimani. Khamenei was seen sobbing while leading the prayers with President Hassan Rouhani.

Also among those in the crowd was Ismail Haniya, leader of the Palestinian group Hamas. In his speech, he urged "unity … to punish those behind the heinous crime,quot;, referring to the murder of Soleimani.

On Tuesday, the remains of Soleimani will be taken to his hometown of Kerman for the final rites before his burial.