Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are the most elegant couple at the Golden Globes party

Taylor Swift Y Joe alwyn I only tried once again that they never go out of style.

The 30-year-old singer and the 28-year-old actor attended the 2020 Creative Globe Agency's after the Golden Globes party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Swift dazzled with a shiny black dress for the excursion and complemented her look with an elegant metallic bag. He also put on a glamorous half up, half down and wore his characteristic red lip.

As for Alwyn, he looked elegant in his classic tuxedo.

According to an eyewitness, the couple had a drink together at the bar and spent the night mixing with the other guests.

"They seemed inseparable and really in love," the source said. "Taylor put her arm on Joe, and she leaned down to kiss him several times."

It was certainly a great night for the couple. Swift was nominated in the category of Best Original Song in a movie for her. Cats song "Beautiful Ghosts,quot; with Andrew Lloyd Webber.