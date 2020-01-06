Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are the most elegant couple at the Golden Globes party

BACKGRID
Taylor Swift Y Joe alwyn I only tried once again that they never go out of style.
The 30-year-old singer and the 28-year-old actor attended the 2020 Creative Globe Agency's after the Golden Globes party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Swift dazzled with a shiny black dress for the excursion and complemented her look with an elegant metallic bag. He also put on a glamorous half up, half down and wore his characteristic red lip.
As for Alwyn, he looked elegant in his classic tuxedo.
According to an eyewitness, the couple had a drink together at the bar and spent the night mixing with the other guests.
"They seemed inseparable and really in love," the source said. "Taylor put her arm on Joe, and she leaned down to kiss him several times."
It was certainly a great night for the couple. Swift was nominated in the category of Best Original Song in a movie for her. Cats song "Beautiful Ghosts,quot; with Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Alwyn also enjoyed the night with her Harriet co-stars The film was a competitor in two categories: Cynthia Erivo She was nominated for Best Performance by a Movie Actress (Drama) for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman and his song with Joshua Brian Campbell, "Stand Up,quot;, I was in the race for Best Original Song in a Movie.
the Lover The star wore a floral dress for the awards ceremony.
Swift and Alwyn were not the only stars at the party.
Leonardo Dicaprio, Olivia Coleman, Hailey Bieber, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Daniel Craig, Kerry Washington, Reese witherspoonY Shay mitchell Only some of the other celebrities attended. The party decoration featured beautiful white floral decorations, golden curtains hanging from the ceiling and a large, bright CAA sign. There were also tents with white sofas and blush pillows. Attendees ate cheeseburgers, fried rice, noodles, brownies and more.
To see more photos after the party, check out the gallery.
