Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler Squash Beef at the Golden Globes

Taylor Swift no longer has bad blood with Amy Poehler. The two stars surprised everyone when they joined to join to perform at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5.

In the awards ceremony, the hit creator "Blank Space" and the comedian took the stage to present the trophy to the category of Best Animated Film, with "Lost link"coming out as the winner.

"Amy and I are excited about this next category because we both love animation," Taylor began. Seeming quite uncomfortable but still hilarious, Amy joked: "Speak for yourself, Taylor. I like movies about people, for people," apparently casting shadow on Tay's movie. "Cats".

Taylor and Amy started working in 2013 when Amy hosted the awards ceremony with her friend and comedy partner Tina Fey. At that time, the two joked about the singer while roasting her dating story. They warned him to stay away from Michael J. FoxSam's son, who served as Mr. Golden Globe at night.

Not taking jokes well, Taylor shaded the "30 rocks"Y"Parks and Recreation"She stars in an interview with Vanity Fair. She, who was listed as a serial dating person, said:" There is a special place in hell for women who don't help other women. "

Responding to the diss, Tina told Entertainment Tonight at the New York premiere of "Admission"," If someone got mad at us, I thought it would be James Cameron. I did not see that coming. That was a joke. It was a cheerful joke. "

Meanwhile, Amy shared: "Aw, I feel bad if I was upset. I am a feminist and a young and talented girl. That said, I agree that I will go to hell. But for other reasons. Mainly boring tax stuff."