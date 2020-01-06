Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler present at the Golden Globes together years after an explosive contest!

Looks like Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler decided to bury the ax and fans are very happy about it! As you may know, the two stars came together to perform at the Golden Globes, making peace for the awards ceremony!

This occurs no less than 7 years after Amy rejected Taylor's love life and Taylor responded without hesitation, applauding.

But as they joined today as presenters, it seems they have really made peace.

Not only that, but Amy even subtly recognized her bad blood in the past with some hilariously awkward looks.

While presenting the winner in the category of Best Animated Film, Taylor said: "Amy and I are excited about this next category because we both love animation."

‘Speak for yourself, Taylor. I like movies about people, by people, "said Amy, apparently shading Taylor's new film adaptation of the musical Cats, which has been getting bad reviews.

However, everything was very fun, since it really seems that the two celebrities have at least pressed the pause in their enmity for the sake of the event.

Or maybe it's been enough time for Taylor and Amy to get over it?

However, it is interesting that his drama began so many years ago but in the same room!

At that time, Amy hosted the Golden Globes with Tina Fey and one of the jokes of the night was about Taylor Swift's dating story.

The co-hosts went so far as to warn the singer and actress to stay away from Mr. Golden Globe that night, the son of Michael J. Fox, Sam.

Obviously, Taylor was not impressed and, therefore, during an interview with Vanity Fair later, she replied: "There is a special place in hell for women who don't help other women."

Judging by the positive reactions of the people who see them together in the Golden Globes now, it is safe to say that many fans were happy to see them no longer fight.



