Survivors of acid attacks will attend the premiere of Chhapaak



Deepika Padukone will soon be seen on the big screen in the Chhapaak of director Meghna Gulzar. The film based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, a survivor of an acid attack in real life, has already created a lot of expectation. The film also stars Vikrant Massey as Alok Dixit, a social activist who helps Malti (played by Deepika) throughout his fight after the attack.

DP who celebrated it 34th Yesterday's birthday leaves no stone unturned in the promotions of this movie. The actress flew to Lucknow with her director Meghana Gulzar and co-star Vikrant Massey to celebrate her birthday with the survivors of the acid attack. On January 8 there will be a premiere full of stars from the film that will also be attended by the true survivors of the acid attack. Reportedly, Laxmi Agarwal, Jeetu Sharma, Ritu Saini, Bala Prajapati and Kunti Soni are the names of the survivors who have acted in the film and will attend the premiere of the film along with the other cast of the film.

The film will be released in the closest theaters in January 10.