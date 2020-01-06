Super League preseason news: Kristian Woolf, Brian McDermott, warm-up matches and more | Rugby League News





Kristian Woolf is getting trapped in St Helens after taking over as head coach

The 2020 Super League season is fast approaching and we take a look at who has been saying what as campaign preparation continues.

The new head coach of St. Helens, Kristian Woolf, has been sharing his thoughts on the construction of defending champions, while Brian McDermott has exposed the challenges facing Toronto Wolfpack after the promotion of the Championship.

There is also news of the last preseason warm-up matches, along with some notable quotes …

Woolf sees the saints intensifying

Kristian Woolf leaves no stone unturned during the preseason with St Helens

He has a difficult task in trying to improve what St Helens accomplished last season in the Super League, but that has not prevented the new head coach Kristian Woolf from trying to drive even higher standards before the 2020 campaign.

Woolf has been impressed with what the team of defending champions has seen, heading to Tenerife for a warm-weather training camp before their only preseason game against the London Broncos in the testimony of Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook on January 19

However, former 44-year-old Tonga boss, who has taken the reins of Australian Justin Holbrook, is aware that there is a lot of work to do before the season begins with a rematch of last year's Grand Final against Salford. . Red Devils on January 31.

"As a coach, I am not supposed to be very happy with things and there are many things we must continue to work hard and keep improving," said Woolf Saints TV.

"At the same time, there are many positive aspects and the thing with the group is that they have a really strong work ethic and honesty about them.

"It was obvious immediately and obvious after Christmas that the guys have taken care of themselves and are here and ready for the season."

Woolf will run out of James Roby for the confrontation with Salford after the influential prostitute underwent groin surgery just before Christmas.

However, end Tommy Makinson and back row Morgan Knowles are making good progress in their rehabilitation after off-season shoulder surgery.

McDermott squad depth caution

Toronto Wolfpack head coach Brian McDermott

Brian McDermott has not taken any blows when talking about the challenges that await Toronto Wolfpack in his first Super League campaign.

The Canadian team is currently preparing for the 2020 season at its UK training base in Manchester, it has finally earned its place in the top category with the victory over Featherstone Rovers in the Million Pound game last year.

Brad Singleton, winner of the Grand Final and the Challenge Cup, and hooker James Cunningham have also joined Leeds Rhinos and London Broncos respectively, but the Wolfpack are now close to the salary cap limit and McDermott knows his team could extend this season.

"Everyone knows that this year's challenge will be significant," McDermott said. "We are near the end of the limit. We no longer have much space to buy, which is a real problem.

"My squad is very exposed. If we get injured, if we injure two or three players in a squad of 23 men, we start to look really thin."

Toronto's only scheduled preseason game is January 19 for Castleford Tigers, the team they face the first weekend of the 2020 Super League season as part of a double header at Headingley.

Researchers attract Radford's attention

Hull FC opened its preseason program with an 18-10 loss to the Halifax Championship side on Sunday, but head coach Lee Radford was comforted by the two-player performance.

Lee Radford was happy with the performance of Hull FC investigators against Halifax

The Royal Navy rugby player, Eldon Myers and Tom Goulding, bowed for blacks and whites in the game, who saw Radford presenting a mix of first-team players and promising talents.

Myers started downtown and Goulding, who joined Hull in recent weeks, left the exchange bank in the final stages and Radford was satisfied with what he saw.

"With Eldon I thought there were a couple of glimpses of his ability and he is really athletic, he has some skill," Radford said. Live helmet.

"Tommy came in and made a couple of difficult charges that were required at that time. I'm happy for the pair of them."

Hull FC welcomes the London Broncos in their next warm-up match, while city rivals Hull Kingston Rovers start their preseason campaign on Sunday when they head to Wakefield Trinity.

The rovers have become favorites for the relegation of the Super League this year after staying for a short time in 2019, but that suits forward Mose Masoe.

"A lot of people are discarding us and I love it," Masoe said. Live helmet. "It's a challenge and the area where we come from, Hull is tough and fighter."

"That is the kind of team we want to meet. We want to work hard and keep up with the Super League."

Elsewhere, Salford retained the Agecroft Cup with a 52-4 victory at home against Swinton Lions in his first warm-up match. Kris Welham and Niall Evalds paved the way with two attempts each for the hosts.

Pre-season in his own words

"I knew him quite well when he played with his son (for Sydney Roosters U20). He always saw him in Coogee in Australia drinking coffee shirtless and walking the streets saying that it was & # 39; Adrian Lam who played for the roosters!

The new signing Jackson Hastings gives an idea of ​​his previous relationship with Adrian Lam and the son of the Wigan Warriors head coach, Lachlan.

"He has returned in good shape. The guy is a training fan, anyway, a gym fan. You can't keep him out of the gym. He looks good."

Sonny Bill Williams has left an immediate impression on Brian McDermott after arriving for the preseason training with Toronto Wolfpack.

"I have four years left and it only takes a good run to finish with that duck. It will be more when I retire and everything is done and dusted and I can't achieve anything else. That's when it will really bother me, but it's already at the bottom of my mind ".

Huddersfield Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary, who has his testimonial match against Halifax this Sunday, is determined to win one of the main rugby league prizes before retiring.