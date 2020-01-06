Super dad Bradley Cooper left for Lea this Christmas, he even dressed like Santa Claus, Report says!

A new report acclaims Bradley Cooper as a virtual super father who will spare no costs to make sure his two-year-old daughter, Lea, has everything she needs to be happy. According to Life & Style, Bradley showed that there was no limit to what he would do for her, since the single father spent his first Christmas alone with Lea. According to the report, she wanted everything to be perfect for her little angel and made sure it was a vacation she could never forget. Well, despite the fact that he is two years old, but there will be photos and videos to prove it!

According to the report, Bradley even dressed as Santa Claus to make sure the holidays were magical and special. A source submitted the following to the publication.

"Holidays are Bradley's favorite time of the year, and he thought of everything: leaving milk and cookies for Santa Claus and even dressing up as the great man himself." And then there were the gifts! Like most parents, Bradley 44 asked Lea, 2, what he wanted for the Christmas weeks in advance, so there was a doll, some illustrated books and some bigger surprises waiting for her under the tree. ”

The source continued to call Bradley Cooper a "great soft,quot; who would do anything for his little daughter.

Bradley Cooper would do nothing for his baby#Bradley Cooper https://t.co/bCE8fIcSg7 – Celebrity curve (@CelebrityCurve) January 7, 2020

Bradley Cooper and Lea's mother, Irina Shayk, separated after four years together. Many people felt that Bradley and Lady Gaga had provoked a romance during the filming of their Oscar-winning film. A star has been born. Fans were sure that the two would be made public as a couple after the separation between him and Irina, but it wasn't. In fact, Lady Gaga was made public by saying that her love story was an act and they were trying to trick people into believing they were in love because it was the subject of their film.

Some fans just don't believe it, since they both had undeniable chemistry on the screen and their two relationships crumbled after the movie.

One thing the source told Life & Style was that Irina's separation did not hinder her relationship with Lea, but made her stronger!

What you think? Is Bradley Cooper a super dad?



