Successor to the revenge of the votes of the Iranian general killed: live updates

The successor of the Iranian general promises revenge.
Thousands of people attended Monday the funeral of Major General Qassim Suleimani in Tehran, the Iranian capital, where the military commander was hailed as a martyr, his successor swore revenge and crowds shouted: "Death to America."
"God the Almighty has promised to take revenge, and God is the main avenger," promised Esmail Ghaani, the Iranian general who will take over the Quds Force, the foreign expeditionary arm of Iran's elite paramilitary organization, the Guard Corps Islamic Revolutionary. "Certainly measures will be taken," he added.
General Suleimani was killed by the United States on Friday in Baghdad in an attack with drones. US officials said the general had ordered assaults on Americans in Iraq and Syria and was planning a wave of impending attacks.
His murder has caused fears of an escalation of reprisals by Iran and the United States, and of a wider regional conflict. Following the attack, Iran said it would no longer comply with a 2015 agreement to suspend uranium production.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, cried openly at the funeral while offering prayers about the general's coffin. Ayatollah Khamenei had a close relationship with the general, widely regarded as the second most powerful man in Iran.
General Suleimani's daughter, Zeinab Suleimani, said in praise that the United States and Israel faced a "dark day."
"You crazy Trump, the symbol of ignorance, the slave of the Zionists, don't think that my father's murder will end everything," he said at the funeral.
The general's funeral was attended by a wide swath of Iranians, including reformers who oppose the government of President Hassani Rouhani but who perceived the murder as an attack on all of Iran.
"I felt it was our extended security umbrella over Iran," said Amir Ali, 22, a university student. "I felt safe knowing he was out there."
Trump doubles the threat of attacking the cultural sites of Iran.
President Trump on Sunday doubled his threats to attack Iranian cultural sites and warned of an "important retaliation,quot; if the Iranian government planned eye-to-eye attacks after the murder of a high military commander.
Trump defended the drone attack that killed General Suleimani.
Earlier on Sunday, Trump said in a tweet that the United States had selected 52 Iranian sites, some "at a very high level and important for Iran and Iranian culture,quot; to attack in case of Iranian reprisals.
That led Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to say that "attacking cultural sites is a war crime."
But on Sunday night, aboard the Air Force One on his way back from his vacation trip to Florida, Trump did not back down.
"They are allowed to kill our people," he told reporters. "They are allowed to torture and maim our people. They are allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we are not allowed to touch their cultural site? It does not work that way."
Iran is committed to restarting uranium enrichment.
The Iranian government said it would no longer fulfill its commitment under a 2015 nuclear agreement, limiting its uranium enrichment.
According to experts, the decision to lift all restrictions on the production of nuclear fuel meant the effective end of the nuclear agreement, although Iran left open the possibility that it would return to the limits if sanctions were lifted.
"It's over. If there is no production limitation, then there is no agreement," said David Albright, president of the Institute for Science and International Security, a nonprofit organization in Washington.
The announcement came after the Iranian National Security Council held an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss the country's nuclear policy following the assassination of General Suleimani.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran will put an end to its final limitations in the nuclear agreement, which means the limitation in the number of centrifuges," Iran said in a statement. "Therefore, Iran's nuclear program will have no limitations on production, including enrichment capacity and the percentage and number of enriched uranium and research and expansion."
The announcement followed several steps from Iran to move far from the terms of the agreement, almost two years after Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement. Since that resignation, the Trump administration has imposed severe sanctions aimed at paralyzing Iran's economy.
The nuclear agreement put an end to some economic sanctions against Iran in exchange for its verifiable promise to use nuclear energy peacefully. The European parties to the agreement, including Britain, France and Germany, had struggled to preserve the agreement amid growing tensions between Washington and Tehran.
Iran's statement on Sunday did not include details about its enrichment ambitions. And the country did not say it was expelling inspectors who oversee its nuclear program.
Oil prices rise to more than $ 70 per barrel.
Oil prices they skyrocketed and stock markets in Asia fell on Monday morning, as the impact of General Suleimani's death bounced around the world.
The price of Brent oil, the international benchmark, rose above $ 70 in futures trading as markets digested a steady stream of news over the weekend.
The sudden escalation of tensions in a region that supplies much of the world's oil has rocked the oil markets. The West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark of US oil, rose 1.9 percent to $ 64.22 per barrel in futures trading.
Capital Economics analysts warned that the price of oil could increase to $ 150 per barrel if the bellicose rhetoric between the two countries became action.
"The price of oil would skyrocket in the event of a military conflict in the Middle East," said Alexander Kozul-Wright, a commodities economist at Capital Economics.
China condemns the United States for the death of Suleimani.
The Chinese state-controlled media condemned the United States on Monday for the assassination of General Suleimani, amplifying China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who warned of a "vicious circle of confrontation,quot; between the United States and Iran.
"The resolution of conflicts between the United States and Iran cannot be achieved through military attacks or extreme pressure." People’s Daily, the Communist Party spokesman, said in an editorial. The editorial appeared under the pseudonym "Zhong Sheng," which is widely used to offer the newspaper's views on foreign affairs.
The editorial compared the latest crisis with the US-led occupation of Iraq in 2003 and Western intervention in Libya in 2011.
"The facts show again and again that unilateral resources to the armed force will not solve the problems," the newspaper said. "Instead, the result will be the opposite, which will lead to a cycle of confrontation that will be difficult to clean."
China has been reducing its oil imports from Iran as US sanctions have deepened, but it still depends heavily on oil from the Middle East, especially Saudi Arabia. Beijing has also tried to underpin the international agreement that restricted Iran's nuclear development.
On Sunday, the Chinese embassy in Washington warned Chinese citizens to be very careful with their security in the wake of the crisis with Iran.
Fear of the global conflict was shared on social media over the weekend, but Xinhua, China's main official news agency, posted a comment that said the open war between the United States and Iran still seemed unlikely.
"In the face of the 2020 elections, Trump has deliberately used to attack Iran to divert the focus of internal tensions and increase his electoral records," the comment said, "but he has no intention of launching a war."
The Iraqi Parliament voted to expel the troops from the US coalition.
Iraqi lawmakers voted 170-0 on Sunday in favor of expelling US troops from their country.
The vote was not final and many legislators did not attend the session. But Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi wrote the language and presented the bill to Parliament, leaving little doubt about his support.
The drone attack that killed General Suleimani also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, a coalition of Iran-backed militias.
The attack was seen in Iraq as a violation of the sovereignty of the nation, and the country's Foreign Ministry said Sunday that it had summoned the US ambassador to Baghdad.
The Iraqi parliament was divided by the demands of angry citizens to expel US troops. Many of its 328 members, mainly Kurds and Sunnis, did not attend Sunday's session and did not vote. In his speech to the legislators, Mahdi presented two possibilities: quickly end the presence of foreign forces in Iraq or establish a timetable for his expulsion.
The measure passed by Parliament did not include a schedule and only instructed the government to end the presence of foreign forces in Iraq. Authorities said a decision had not been made about whether US troops could stay, or under what conditions.
Iranian officials reacted to the vote with congratulatory messages and said that the death of General Suleimani had given a great victory over the United States.
Hesameddin Ashena, one of President Rouhani's top advisors, in a Twitter post, said: “Expanding friendship with our neighbors and the domestic unit are the best gifts to protect our national security. The United States and Israel are the only winners of a gap between neighbors. "
When asked about Sunday's vote, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States would continue to fight against the Islamic State. "It is the United States that is prepared to help the Iraqi people get what they deserve and continue our mission there to end the terrorism of ISIS and others in the region," he said in an interview on the CBS program. to the Nation. "
The reports were contributed by Russell Goldman, Alexandra Stevenson, Farnaz Fassihi, Christopher Buckley, Alissa J. Rubin, Ben Hubbard, Thomas Gibbons-Neff, Eric Schmitt, Vivian Yee, David D. Kirkpatrick, Edward Wong, Tess Felder, Yonette Joseph, Mariel Padilla and Maggie Haberman.