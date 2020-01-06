Successor to the revenge of the votes of the Iranian general killed: live updates

The successor of the Iranian general promises revenge.

Thousands of people attended Monday the funeral of Major General Qassim Suleimani in Tehran, the Iranian capital, where the military commander was hailed as a martyr, his successor swore revenge and crowds shouted: "Death to America."

"God the Almighty has promised to take revenge, and God is the main avenger," promised Esmail Ghaani, the Iranian general who will take over the Quds Force, the foreign expeditionary arm of Iran's elite paramilitary organization, the Guard Corps Islamic Revolutionary. "Certainly measures will be taken," he added.

General Suleimani was killed by the United States on Friday in Baghdad in an attack with drones. US officials said the general had ordered assaults on Americans in Iraq and Syria and was planning a wave of impending attacks.

His murder has caused fears of an escalation of reprisals by Iran and the United States, and of a wider regional conflict. Following the attack, Iran said it would no longer comply with a 2015 agreement to suspend uranium production.