Storms cause flooding in southeastern Europe, Levante | News

The days of heavy rains and strong winds have caused flooding in parts of southeastern Europe and the Levant.

Cyprus, Lebanon, Syria and Israel have felt the worst part of the stormy weather that has caused widespread flooding and disturbance.

Tel Aviv was particularly hit. The city, located on the Mediterranean coast of Israel, recorded 102 millimeters of rain in 24 hours on Saturday – 42 mm of that total fell in just 20 minutes. That equates to about 70 percent of all average January rainfall.

In two hours, 74 mm of rain caused flash floods in much of the city. Police were called to help residents trapped in their homes or vehicles. Emergency services reported that two people drowned after being trapped in an elevator.

Further south, The Palestinian territory of Gaza also experienced heavy rains that flooded several streets, but there were no reports of casualties.

Earlier in the week, parts of Cyprus had to take emergency measures after torrential rains hit the island.

The municipality of Limassol in the south was one of the most affected with Serious problems reported in the area of ​​the medieval castle in the city center.

The next few days will see more spells of heavy rains, along with strong and strong winds, that will bring choppy waters and heavy seas across the eastern side of the Mediterranean.