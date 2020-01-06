Stassi Schroeder about his & # 39; & # 39; very sad & # 39; & # 39; falling with Kristen Doute

The enmity between Vanderpump Rules co-stars Stassi Schroeder Y Kristen Doute Run deep

Much has been said about the rumors of the ruin of Stassi and Kristen, but fans of Bravo's reality show will finally see what exactly opened a gap between the couple when Season 8 premieres this week. Stassi, who is currently planning her wedding with Beau ClarkHe even said in E! Daily pop that the crack might not be cured by the time she walked down the hall.

"We will see how it goes this year," Bravolebrity told the co-hosts. Justin Sylvester Y Carissa culiner when asked if Kristen will receive an invitation to the event in Italy. "It's been very sad and obviously it's a big part of season 8."

"Deep down," Stassi said, "I hope things get better and I would like her to be there. But if we can't get along every time we get around, then it's a decision I'm going to have to think about."

Despite having to get Kristen out of her inner circle (at least for now), Stassi confirmed that nine of her best friends will serve as bridesmaids.